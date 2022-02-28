‘She Got Them Cheeks Out’: Halle Berry Sets Social Media Ablaze as She Shows Off This Revealing Number

Halle Berry had fans doing a double-take on Feb. 27, after showcasing her backside while flaunting the sheer ensemble she wore for the NAACP Image Awards.

The actress’ film “Bruised was nominated for four awards, including the Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Independent Motion Picture categories.

Halle Berry shocked fans on Feb. 27, after sharing her revealing look for the NAACP Image Awards. Photo:@halleberry/Instagram



In the Instagram reel, a 15-second multi-clip video, Berry was seen wearing a sheer floral gown by fashion designer Elie Saab as she strutted her stuff to Cameo’s hit track “Candy.” The ensemble included a long-sleeved mini-dress donned with a matching train.

Alongside the recording, Berry, who appeared to be inspired by the 1986 single, used a verse as her caption. While adding her spin to the lyric, she wrote, “… you can feel it when she walks.” As fans began to view the star’s upload, many immediately brought up Berry’s derrière when describing how transparent the attire was.

“She got them cheeks out. Oh babe!!”

“I clearly can see the skirt underneath but I swear I’m seeing cheeks when the train is down What sorcery is this?”

“It’s the double ponytail & the surprise in the back for me…Get it Halle.”

“Do I see your booty Halle?? Work It.”

“I do see them cheeks. You gorgeous girl.”

In addition to the remarks regarding the see-through dress, others marveled over Berry’s beauty. A few individuals even went as far as to point out how attractive the “Losing Isaiah” star has been her entire career. One said, “Halle is just gonna be fine forever!” Another wrote, “Halle doesn’t miss a beat. After so many years, the woman still has it, and she’s still beautiful af!”

A third social media user wrote, “I’m convinced that she is getting more beautiful as she gets into her seasoned years. Swagger is just different….swelling with confidence.”

More Stories from Our Partners:

‘Drop Dead Gorgeous’: Fans Can’t Get Over Meagan Good’s Red Carpet ‘Glow’

‘My Sister Sang with No Problem’: Tracee Ellis Ross Reveals Why She Refused to Sing After Famous Mom Diana Ross Asked Her To

‘Go Ice Your Back’: Fans Give Macy Gray ‘A for Effort’ After Singer Attempts the #DropChallenge