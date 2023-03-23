‘Mother You Showing Out Now’: Halle Berry Shocks the Internet with Steamy Nude Selfies

Actress Halle Berry shocked the internet on March 22 when she shared several semi-nude pictures of herself in her bathroom.

The 56-year-old posed in front of a steamy mirror while nude, covering herself with one hand and taking selfies with the other.

Halle Berry poses for selfies on Instagram. (Photo: @halleberry/Instagram)

The photographs look as though the pictures were taken in Berry’s bathroom after a hot shower. Berry captioned the post, which was posted on Wednesday, “hump day self love.”

Fans replied to the post with mixed reactions. Several fans were very happy to see the nude selfies while others had jokes. One fan replied, “Halleblurry.”

Another fan replied, “That’s a whole lot to Sexy.”

“Mother you showing out now,” added another fan.

“Why did my brain read the caption as ‘Hump Self, Love Day!’”

One fan thought the picture looked like an advertisement for an iPhone. “Looks like more of an ad for the phone to be honest.”

Berry had the internet buzzing last week after she shared rare photos of her daughter, Nahla, who turned 15 on March 16. She shares Nahla with model Gabriel Aubry. Berry also has a 9-year-old son, Maceo, with her ex Olivier Martinez.

There’s also a stunning Twitter video of Berry at the Academy Awards. The “Monster’s Ball” star wore a white satin gown with a high slit paired with ankle strap high heels.

The video features Berry — who is the first Black woman to win an Oscar for Best Actress — presenting the first Asian woman to win a Best Actress Oscar — Michelle Yeoh — at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 12. Berry and Yeoh are the only women of color to win the award in 95 years.

“It was an honor to present, alongside Jessica Chastain, Michelle Yeoh her HISTORIC Oscar for Best Actress,” Berry wrote. “This was a long time coming and a moment I will forever hold dear!”