Tamar Braxton decided that it was time to put the wigs down and show off her natural hair.

The “Changed” vocalist shared a photo of her with a jet-black pixie cut as she rocked gold shades, gold hoop earrings, and a blue sweatshirt.

Tamar Braxton’s new style has fans comparing her look to her sister, Toni Braxton. (Photo: @tamarbraxton/Instagram)

“#whatsunderyourwig,” Braxton wrote as her caption before explaining how her short cut came to be.

“I had to chop my hair off cause I simply wasn’t taking care of it broken off. Split ends. A MESS!!! i can’t even wear braids. Y’all like this look? I’m stuck with her for the summer #undermywig”

Her post received over 73,000 likes, with over 2,000 commenters that compared Braxton’s look to her older sister’s, Toni Braxton, iconic ‘90s short haircut.

“One thing about them braxtons, they can do a pixie. Tamoni [heart eyes]”

“Y’all know it’s giving @tonibraxton living legend”



“It’s giving Toni lil sister! N we know sister Toni ain’t never missed with the cut”

“U look like Toni the Braxton [laughing emojis] Twinning. Yall can rock any look. Stop playing beautiful”

Short cuts began making a comeback as a favorable hairstyle for female artists and actors in the 1990s. Stars like Toni Braxton, Nia Long, and Halle Berry, managed to make men weak in their knees while sporting the tapered style.

all of us 🥰 https://t.co/kxFGgbgFH4 — Halle Berry (@halleberry) June 14, 2022

Though long and luscious seems to still have an impact on society, the ’90s cut has slowly found its way back into style in today’s day in age.

The 46-year-old Grammy-nominated artist isn’t the only star who has recently decided to cut off her short coiffure. A few days ago, SWV’s Cheryl “CoKo” Clemons introduced her short, honey-blond hairdo to her Instagram followers.

“Just a little 1…2 #blondebombshell,” the 52-year-old wrote as her caption.

Coko of SWV (left) and Blac Chyna (Right). (Photos: @therealcokoswv/Instagram, @blacchyna/Instagram.)

Last September, Angela “Blac Chyna” White revealed that she had shaved her head completely bald, which now appears to be in connection with the former video vixen’s current rebrand.

“Anyone can be confident with a full head of hair. But a confident bald woman – there’s your diamond in the rough,” White penned.

These ladies are only three out of several women who are currently stunting with short styles or shaven scalps.

While long hair appears to be a beloved style, certain women have proved they are unafraid to go against the grain and rock something different.