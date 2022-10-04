‘That’s the Next Level Look For Sure’: Blac Chyna Shows Off New Shaven Head, Leaves Fans Shook

Model and entrepreneur Blac Chyna has revealed to the world that she shaved her head and will now be confidently rocking a blond bald head.

The mom of two showed off her new look in an Instagram video uploaded for her 16.5 million followers to see.

“Anyone can be confident with a full head of hair. But a confident bald woman – there’s your diamond in the rough [trophy emoji]” The “Black Hamptons” actress captioned her reel video that had an audio of rapper Sukihana explaining why those who shave their heads bald were powerful playing in the background.

Chyna’s video reached over one million plays and had over 70,000 likes, while her comments quickly filled up with celebs and fans who were completely shocked that once full head of hair was no more.

“That’s the next level look for sure! Keep on stunting!”



“When you don’t have to hide behind hair [heart eyes]”



“I love the short hair on you! Come through sis [heart eyes]”

Blac Chyna typically expresses herself through various hairstyles. From wigs to weaves to ponytails, the music video vixen has done it all. Now, she has joined other celebs such as Doja Cat, Saweetie, and former bestie Amber Rose in the bald head hottie club.

Chyna, born Angela White, recently made headlines after her $140 million defamation lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner family concluded with a trial verdict in favor of the Kardashian-Jenners. The jury denied Cyna’s claim that the Kardashian-Jenners had a plan to cancel the 34-year-old and ruin her career.

Although Chyna lost her case, the model-turned-actress and her attorney, Lynne Ciani, will not stop fighting.

According to E News, “After the verdict was revealed, Chyna’s attorney Lynne Ciani told reporters they would be appealing the decision.”