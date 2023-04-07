‘You Better Slay Queen’: Marlo Hampton Wears Pink and Fans Go Wild Over Her Stylish Looks and Slim Figure

Marlo Hampton may have just received her peach on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” but some fans already have declared her to be the housewife with the most style.

The 47-year-old is clearly in a pink mood, according to photos on her Instagram. Last week, she shared two photos on her page that showed her in a silky pink dress with a slit rising over her left thigh. She styled her look with a pair of pink shades, gold jewelry, and a black bag.

This week, she popped out in another pink ensemble, which she paired with a stunning necklace filled with crosses. Each look accented her slim figure

Marlo Hampton shows off her new pink looks. (Pictured: @marlohampton/Instagram)

“Your only limitations is your imagination,” Hampton captioned the first set of photos. ‘The good part is up next,” she wrote for her second set, attached with a peach emoji.

The former boutique owner’s first post reached over 6,000 like, but her second pink look received nearly 20,000 likes and over 390 comments from supportive fans in awe of her style.

“Your best look.”

“u ate tht look up!!! always taking it home with the face and accessories only aqaurius will get it.”

“Yesssssssssssssss stop playing with that girl… this is beyond gorgeous.. cannot ‼️‼️‼️”

“BEST DRESSED HOUSEWIFE OF ALL TIME! NO F N COMPETITION WHAT SO EVER! YOU BETTER SLAY QUEEN MARLO!”

.@iheartMarlo | Marlo Hampton is down to show us some of her favorite fashion trends of summer! pic.twitter.com/XKd9ttfPZu — SisterCircleTV (@sistercircletv) May 24, 2018



Hampton’s second set of photos appears to be taken during a confession for season 15 of “RHOA.” After seasons of appearing as a friend of former cast member Nene Leakes, Hampton received her peach last year ahead of season 14.

Her sense of style was brought into question in December 2022 after The New York Times included her fellow reality star and friend Sheree Whitfield in its list of “Most Stylish People of 2022.”

“I know Marlo’s somewhere punching the air right about now…spending all that money on high end clothing and heels only to be beat out by a coworker who wears joggers and sneakers every episode,” one social media user expressed at the time.

I know Marlo’s somewhere punching air right about now…spending all that money on high end clothing and heels only to be beat out by a coworker who wears joggers and sneakers every episode. 🤭🤣 — ivyC (@Ivy_Rose1) December 15, 2022

A few months prior, she discussed in an interview with Vogue Magazine how her love for fashion came to be.

“I was raised in [project housing],” Hampton said, “but, at the time, my biological mom would go to the Goodwill to get our clothes, come home, wash them in the tub, and hang them on the line all for us to be the best-dressed kids in Maplewood.”

In 2020, Hampton did an interview with Bravo where she went down memory lane and discussed some of her best fashion pieces throughout her time in the industry.

Once the video hit the 1:09 mark, it showed the TV personality posing on the red carpet in a lace outfit from 2017.

“That really was pajamas, but I made it an outfit of course,” she shared.

According to Hampton, she was given a fashion award that night for being “the best dressed in Atlanta.”

See what fashion pieces Marlo Hampton will wear during season 15 of “RHOA,” airing next month on Bravo.