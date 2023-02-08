‘I’m Glad Y’all Cool Again’: Nene Leakes Wishes Marlo Happy Birthday, Fans Ask About Their Reunion

I’m Glad Y’all Cool Again’: Fan Gush Over Nene Leakes’ Birthday Post to Longtime Friend Marlo Hampton

Nene Leakes has apparently ended her latest feud with Marlo Hampton, or at least it seems that way on social media. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Leakes left the Bravo series after season 12 in September 2020. Two years later, Hampton officially gained a peach for season 14 after years of starring as her friend. The dynamic duo are known for the infamous catfights as frienemies, but their friendship appears to be doing well these days.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, Leakes affectionately used the term “sis” in a celebratory post on Instagram for the fashion designer’s 47th birthday.

“SWIPE: Screaming HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my fabulous sis @marlohampton,” she captioned a series of photos that depict their friendship over the years. The collage features images of the pair at Leakes’s boutique, posing by a tree during the holidays, and solo shots of Hampton.

Marlo Hampton (left) and Nene Leakes (right). @neneleakes/Instagram

Fans in the comments were gushing over the trip down memory lane with throwbacks of Leakes and Hampton over the years.

“I would love to see y’all have a show or do Nene and Marlo special?!”

“You ladies need your own show!”

“Im glad y’all cool again..I wonder how much she chipped in for them flowers.”

“We need a show of just you and Marlo! Miss watching you ladies, always make me laugh. Happy Birthday beautiful Marlo!”

“Baby! They brought her on to challenge you and y’all teamed up! Biggest finesse move on RHOA!”

When previously asked if Hampton deserved a peach in June 2021, Leakes said, “I disagree.”

“The reason I disagree is because if you’ve been doing something for so long… I don’t see the network giving you a peach,” she explained during an interview with Jason Lee.

“I am just speaking from my eyes and the way I view the network and the way television works. You have given everything for this amount of pay. Why do they need to give you a peach? For what? What’s going to change? They’re getting everything they need right now. What are they gonna get when they give you a peach?”

Following her departure, Leakes made a number of allegations against Bravo and the executives who run the reality series, accused the show of fostering a toxic work environment and other discriminatory acts. There were other accusations listed in a lawsuit, which claims that Andy Cohen and others associated with the show attempted to “blacklist” her and stop her efforts from making money in other ways. The suit also states that her former “RHOA” cast member Kim Zolciak-Biermann allegedly made racially offensive comments about Leakes and her co-star Kandi Burruss.

Shortly after the lawsuit was filed, in May 2022 Leakes revealed that she and Hampton were estranged, but insisted there was no bad blood, according to RadarOnline. A month later in June 2022, the two shared a moment at a party, where Hampton kissed Leakes on the cheek.

the real housewives of atlanta rhoa nene leakes marlo hampton okay now wait just one second glasses meme reaction video pic.twitter.com/onVLnzPICy — reaction videos (@memepatissier) March 4, 2022

Throughout Leakes’ time on “RHOA,” she and Hampton had their share of contentious moments and disputes where they took jabs at each other’s fashion choices and lifestyles. At different times, they have questioned their loyalty and support for each other, and some of their arguments bled into social media. But fans are glad that’s not the case today.

Regardless, Hampton and her peach have helped carry season 14 of “RHOA” with her witty, sarcastic remarks about the other reality stars. Thus far, she’s been accused of slut-shaming her cast mates after stating that Kandi Burruss was promiscuous and only known in Atlanta. In another rant, she said Kenya Moore was a “video h—“ who “went through every rapper in America and didn’t get a ring,” which Shereé Whitfield co-signed, “Facts.” And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Season 15 of “RHOA” is expected to air later this year. Burruss, Whitfield, Moore, Drew Sidora, and Sanya Richards-Ross are all expected to join Hampton for the upcoming season.