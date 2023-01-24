‘It’s Giving Legs For Days’: Fans React to Reality TV ‘Talls’ Nene Leakes, Jennifer Williams, and Marlo Hampton Linking Up for Girls’ Night

It was a reality TV link-up between “Basketball Wives” star Jennifer Williams and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alums Nene Leakes and Marlo Hampton.

The three ladies were running the streets of Atlanta on Friday, Jan. 20, and captured their adventures in now-expired Instagram Stories.

Williams uploaded a photo of the trio giving their best “America’s Next Top Model” poses.

(From left) Jennifer Williams, Nene Leakes, and Marlo Hampton. (Photo: @jenniferwilliams/Instagram)

“Three Queens… @neneleakes @marlohampton,” the 48-year-old captioned her picture.

Hampton commented under Williams’ photo writing, “3 the hard way [red heart emojis]”

Fans’ excitement surrounding this surprising link-up was apparent under Williams comment section. Many fans even acknowledged how entertaining it would be if the three were on one show.

“Now this show right here would hit different…”



“The trio I never knew I needed!”



“Whoaaaa didn’t see this link up comin [red heart emoji]”



Fans gave the trio their own squad name identifying them as “the talls” due to all three women being over 5 feet 8.

“The Talls! It’s giving legs for days”



“Come on TALLS!”



“The new ‘talls’ [red heart]”

Leakes, Hampton, and Williams all made their marks after joining popular reality TV shows. Williams was a main cast member of VH1’s “Basketball Wives,” where she was first known for her marriage with former Boston Celtics player Eric Williams.

After four seasons, Williams made her grand exit, but she couldn’t stay away for long. The Lucid Cosmetics founder came back for the show’s seventh season and has been a prominent cast member ever since.

Seven seems to be a lucky number, for Leakes decided to leave “RHOA” following the show’s season 7 finale after being on the show since its first season in 2008. It didn’t take long for Leakes to become a reality TV icon with quotable lines for days, but she grew tired of the drama and wanted to venture off into different opportunities.

Three years after her departure, Leakes reclaimed her peach in 2017 during the show’s tenth season, but then left after its twelfth season in 2020 after claiming in a now-dismissed lawsuit that Bravo, NBC Universal, Andy Cohen, and “RHOA” production failed to interfere when former cast mate Kim Zolciak-Biermann “subjected her to stereotypical insults, racial slurs, and other instances of ‘systematic racism,'” as reported by Vulture.com

As for Hampton, her reality TV show journey didn’t start out as a main cast mate. She first appeared on “RHOA” in 2011 during the show’s fourth season as a recurring member after being introduced as Leakes’ longtime friend. It took Hampton 10 seasons before she obtained her peach in season 14.

The three ladies have definitely made their mark on their own respective shows, and it looks like fans are waiting for them to make their mark as a group.