‘SHE DON’T MISS!!!’: Ciara Leaves Fans Speechless After Debuting Her New Look In Jaw-Dropping Photos

Ciara has been radiantly glowing over the past few weeks after popping out in different looks and hairstyles. This week, she showed off a luscious new look, and fans are eating it up.

The “Level Up” singer uploaded a series of photos on her Instagram page, two of which show her rocking tight blond curls, dark roots, and a semi-side part.

Ciara shows off blond curls. (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

“Tha prize,” Ciara wrote as her caption.

Her post received over 166,700 likes with over 1,560 comments from fans who loved her new look, including her husband Russell Wilson, who added three rose emojis.

“Oh this style is made for you keep it!!”

“She feel pueto rican in this hair.”

“Every time I come on here she just a different kind of fine…SHE DON’T MISS!!!”

“This yr, you have turned it up! Showed out! Baby that loving you getting is giving, love all over me (Monica voice) trophy wife literally.”

A few said Ciara’s look reminded them of Janet Jackson, including one person who said, “Got that Janet hair from ‘If.'”



“If” is a popular 1993 single sung by the legendary Janet Jackson. In her music video, she rocked a tightly curled side-parted hairstyle similar to Ciara’s. However, instead of blonde, she went for a chestnut brown hair color.

Though fans urged Ciara to keep her newly revealed hairstyle, it seems as though many enjoy her blond hairstyles.

Just one day after her curly look was revealed, Ciara shared a video of herself dancing to Lil Wayne’s “6 Foot 7 Foot” featuring Cory Gunz. In the video, she can be seen posing in spiked platform heels, black cargo pants, a Lil Wayne graphic tee, and a short platinum wig that was styled into a bob.

Standing 8 Feet tall at all times 😏 pic.twitter.com/nUkbr0srY7 — Ciara (@ciara) April 3, 2023

The five-time Grammy-nominated artist constantly changes up her hairstyles and usually receives praise for her ability to rock any style on her head.

While Ciara is typically applauded for her various hair choices, the mom of three recently had to defend herself against critics who questioned her cornrow braiding capabilities.

Last month, a TikTok video of Cici French-braiding her wig went viral on the internet once fans claimed it was an easy task to do.

After a fan inquired about her ability to braid her natural hair, she clapped back at critics by posting another time-lapse video of her parting her natural hair before braiding it down.

“Don’t worry, I can do those too,” she wrote as the caption.

Ciara has been in the headlines for the past couple of months due to her controversial outfit choices and “hypocritical” lyrics in her song, “Da Girls.” Nevertheless, the pop-R&B princess still manages to shine and appears to remain unbothered while doing so.