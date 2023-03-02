‘Sis Said Don’t Come for Me Less I Send for You’: Ciara Shows Off Her Braiding Skills After Fans Mocked Her Simple Hairstyle

Ciara showed off her cornrow skills after facing criticism from fans who mocked her for being able to French braid her hair.

In a recent TikTok upload, Ciara, 37, responded to a fan who inquired about her cornrow braiding abilities.

Ciara hits back at fans who clowned her cornrow braiding skills. (Photo: @ciara/TikTok)

“Don’t worry I can do those too,” she wrote as her video’s caption.

Ciara also attached a time-lapse clip that showed the singer seemingly on a jet, braiding her own hair down from the scalp.

The Shade Room obtained her video and re-uploaded it onto their Instagram page, where fans applauded her classy clapback.

“Well she shut y’all up ain’t it? Lol”



“Sis said don’t come for me less I send for you”



“Head full of natural hair and edges.. The parts are neat and straight.. Ciara said don’t get it twisted”

The “Level Up” vocalist posted a separate video on Sunday, Feb. 26, where she deemed herself as “God’s favorite” for knowing how to successfully give herself braids.

“POV: When you know you’re one God’s favorites because you can braid your own hair,” she wrote over top of her video.

Several fans began to fire back at Ciara, suggesting that her achieving two simple plaits doesn’t qualify them as braids.

“Naw Ci… we ain’t talking bout these”



“Girl we thought you were about to do some lemonade braids”



Fans haven’t let up on Ciara ever since she posted a snippet of her new independent anthem titled “For Da Girls.” During the preview, listeners could hear her singing, “This is for the girls that don’t need no man, this is for the girls whose in love with they-self.”



Many people found the R&B tune hypocritical since she is currently married to Denver Broncos quarterback, Russell Wilson, and has been for the past six years. They also share two children; 5-year-old Sienna Princess and 2-year-old Win Harrison Wilson.

Ciara also has an 8-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

While Wilson, 34, is Future Zahir’s stepfather, he’s made it his mission to form his own personal relationship with him. In an interview with GQ, Wilson discussed how he’s able to create a healthy relationship with his wife’s son.

“They’re your own blood in a way. You get to love them that way. And I think every kid deserves that and needs that and years for that,” he shared.

Fans regularly praise the 3Brand clothing brand creator for how he seemingly treats his stepchild like his own via Instagram videos and photos.