‘And They Say Wrestling Is Fake’: Snoop Dogg Shows Out on WrestleMania, Uses The Rock’s Signature Move on His Opponent The Miz

Snoop Dogg may be one of many celebrities to be involved in the WWE franchise. However, his unexpected match – and victory – against The Miz has fans going wild on social media.

During night two of WrestleMania 39, the West Coast legend and Mike “The Miz” Mizanin worked together in between matches on Sunday night at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

In one particular sequence, Snoop encouraged Mizanin to engage Shane McMahon in an impromptu match. This was McMahon’s first appearance at a WWE event in 14 months.

The two wrestlers threw a few blows at each other, but McMahon fell on his back after leapfrogging over Mizanin. It was later revealed by WWE’s chief content officer, Triple H, that McMahon tore his quad.

Despite the freak accident, Snoop decided to keep the match going by punching Mizanin not once, but twice. The entrepreneur then used The Rock’s signature move, known as “The People’s Elbow,” to secure his win against Mizanin.

The Rock responds to Snoop Dogg after he used his signature move on The Miz during WrestleMania 39. @snoopdogg/Instagram

After Snoop landed the epic move, an eruption of cheers broke out from the audience.

The “Bad Decisions” rapper shared a photo on his Instagram page that captured him planting the move on Mizanin. Former pro wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson even commented on the photo, giving Snoop his well-deserved flowers for executing the WWE legend’s move.

“Most electrifying move in entertainment!! (Great job brother pivoting in the moment),” he wrote.

Several fans on Twitter couldn’t believe what they had just witnessed and shared their belief that the 51-year-old was “the best” part of WrestleMania.

“Snoop Dogg knocking out Miz was probably the best thing I’ve ever seen #WrestleMania”



“Snoop Dogg is the best Co-host of mania ever #WrestleMania”



“I’ve seen enough, Snoop Dogg is the best wrestler of all time. #Wrestlemania #SnoopDogg”

“@hurtsruns and they say wrestling is fake!!”

After Snoop’s incredible save, the Grammy-nominated artist described to WWE Digital Exclusive what his thoughts were during the encounter.

“I didn’t even know I was going to be in that match until the match actually, you know, took place,” he said.

Snoop continued, “That’s what I love about WrestleMania, it’s always so much that’s unpredictable. It’s always something that’ll keep you on the edge of your seat, and tonight I was able to be a part of it from the inside and not just on the outside.”

In 2016, the g-funk emcee was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, making him the first musician to join WWE’s celebrity wing.

He has made several appearances, such as WrestleMania 24, where he clotheslined Santino Marella during a sneak attack and then kissed Marella’s on-screen ex-girlfriend, Maria.

Snoop also joined the ring with Hulk Hogan and Curtis Axel for a segment back in 2015. He first appeared as a guest host for Monday Night Raw in 2009, where he protected 4-foot-5 wrestler Hornswoggle against Chavo Guerrero.

Although he pops in only occasionally, it appears as if Snoop Dogg is a fan-favorite celeb anytime he decides to set foot in the wrestling ring.