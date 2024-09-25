‘You Cheated and Got a Son’: Snoop Dogg and His Wife Shante’s Reunion Weeks After Her Cryptic Post Begging for Love Has Fans Bringing Up His Past Infidelities

Snoop Dogg has had ample time to reflect on the role he has played in the ups and downs of his decades-long marriage to wife Shante “Boss Lady” Broadus.

The couple celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary in June, although their love story dates back to the late 1980s as high school sweethearts at Long Beach Polytechnic High School in California.

Snoop Dogg confesses he betrayed wife Shante Broadus in resurfaced interview. (Photo: Bosslady_ent/Instagram.)

Fans were thrilled to see the two posing in a photo at Snoop’s pop-up shop on Sept. 22. However, due to his past, fans were quick to make assumptions, inquiring about the other woman in the photo.

“Who is the person too Snoop’s left?” said one person who learned the woman was Shante’s sister, Sharelle Fuller.

Another observer wrote, “Family is everything!…. Remember that!… But don’t abuse anyone because who are you?…… Narcissistic insecure jealousy,…… No way! just tripping out.”

This prompted one person to reply, “SNOOP CHEATS ON HIS WIFE THAT AINT NO BETTER THEN BEING ABUSED.”

In a September interview with People, Snoop described his marriage as “a rocky road.” Rumors of infidelity have been a third wheel in the relationship throughout his music career, including more recently as May 2024.

His alleged extramarital affairs have spilled online in the form of videos and photos and salacious tales, like those Instagram model Celina Powell exposed in 2020.

Despite their marital issues, the “Sexual Eruption” artist told the outlet, “We are meant to be together…When we said we’d marry, we married till death do us part. Ain’t that what it say? Not ’till arguments do us part or fighting or finances, but till death do us part.” He also noted that his “bad decisions” did not cause their union to lose equilibrium because “the good to my bad is her.”

Soon after the interview, the Death Row Records CEO’s 2014 appearance on “The Queen Latifah Show” resurfaced. In the decades-old clip, Snoop said that the key to their then-16-year marriage was to accept that his wife was always right.

You pray for me Snoop Dogg!!! Okay I'll pray your wife stop going to Hawaii with other men!!!!#snoopdog #bosslady pic.twitter.com/2QwvdrmjVR — Suge Knight (@sugeknight) February 7, 2024

“The turmoil and the stuff that I put her through in my journey on becoming successful—because I had no understanding of what I was doing [to] her, how I was hurting her, and how I was betraying myself,” Snoop explained, “Until I became a man and realized I need to love this woman who loves me and had my kids and put my life in perspective, and let my music and my business be secondary.”

He, the audience, and Latifah chuckled until the hitmaker shared a more earnest opinion of what had been keeping the long-term relationship going.

In the video’s comments, the famous rapper was applauded for seeming to take accountability for his actions.

“I’m so happy you realized who you have as your other half,” a fan wrote. But the majority of reactions called out Snoop for his past adulterous behavior.

One critic said, “You don’t cheat if your married and truly love the wife your with.” A third individual wrote, “Bye ! You cheated and got a son that you ignore and hide to the world. He’s a deadbeat!”

Shante has never directly addressed the rumors about her marriage, though her perceived cryptic posts about begging for love and being taking for granted have led fans to make their conclusions about the relationship with Snoop.

Three years after welcoming their first son, Cordae, the two married in June 1997. That same year in August, they welcomed their second son, Cordell. They are also parents to daughter Cori, born in 1999.

Snoop is also the father to a son named Julian, whom he shares with Laurie Helmond. Helmond and the West Coast rapper were romantically involved with each other during the first year of his marriage. Their only child was born in June 1998.