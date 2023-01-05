‘That Day at Dionne Warwick’s House… We Got Out Gangstered’: Snoop Dogg Recounts Time Dionne Warwick Confronted Him and a Few Other 90s Rappers for Their Misogynistic Rap Lyrics

Dionne Warwick is one of the most successful U.S. hitmakers of all time and is apparently intimidating enough to “out-gangster” rapper Snoop Dogg along with a few other Death Row Records members by calling them out for their misogynistic language back in the 90s.

In CNN’s new documentary, “Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over,” Warwick recalled a time when she invited upcoming hip-hop rappers Snoop Dogg, Tupac Shakur, Suge Knight and other rappers to her house where she began a discourse surrounding their sexist speech in music.

(L) Snoop Dogg @snoopdogg/Instagram (R) Dionne Warwick @therealdionnew/Instagram

“These kids are expressing themselves, which they’re entitled to do,” Warwick said in the special. “However, there’s a way to do it.”

Recounting the ‘scary’ interaction, Snoop Dogg described the thoughts running through everyone’s minds after receiving her non-negotiable invitation.

“We were kind of like scared and shook up. We’re powerful right now, but she’s been powerful forever.”



He continued, “30 something years in the game, in the big home with a lot of money and success.”



At the time, Warwick had demanded everyone be at her house by 7 a.m., however out of respect and a little fear of her, the “Bad Decisions” rapper explained he along with his crew members arrived at her house eight minutes earlier than their designated time.

“We show up at her door about like 6:52, ’cause we wanna be on time. We wanna be prompt; you understand me, cause we realize what we’re in the presence of,” Snoop Dogg said.

During their conversation, Warwick lectured them on their misogynistic speech. The now 82-year-old simply wanted the artists to understand the importance of their language and how it may affect them if they were to ever have daughters who chose to listen to their songs.

“You’re going to have children. You’re going to have little girls.”

According to Snoop Dogg, they may have been considered gangsters, but, “that day at Dionne Warwick’s house, I believe we got out gangstered that day.”