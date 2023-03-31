‘Intuition on Point’: Fans Say Mariah Carey’s 2008 Song Seemingly Predicted Nick Cannon’s Future as a Dad 

A certain Mariah Carey song has regained the attention of fans who suggest that the singing icon is an undercover “psychic.”

The mother of two is currently busy celebrating Aries season. Her birthday was on March 27, and she decided to show her 11.8 million Instagram followers what the celebration looks like.

In a recent video, Carey is seen enjoying the ocean in a neon green two-piece bikini with a green and black unzipped cover-up.

Mariah Carey enjoys some time on the water with Bryan Tanaka (left), who also posed solo on the waves (right). (Photos: @mariahcarey/Instagram, @bryantanaka/Instagram)

Fans can see Mimi swimming in the water, relaxing on a large inflatable raft, and on a boat with her rumored boo, Bryan Tanaka. The two have been linked since 2016 after her engagement with businessman James Packer came to an end.

As Carey’s Instagram video played, her 2008 song “Cruise Control” featuring Damian Marley played in the background.

“On a lazy river in the aqua water.. Now playing ‘Cruise Control’ 3x on repeat! Haaa! Love you Lambs,” she wrote as the caption.

The “Glitter” star’s video received over 1 million plays, over 154,000 likes, and more than 3,400 comments.

Mariah Carey | On a lazy river in the aqua water… now playing “Cruise Control” 3x on repeat! haaa ! Love you Lambs!!!!🦋❤️🐑 #instagram pic.twitter.com/Nk0YHR134t — SEXED UP! Singers (@SexedUpSingers) March 31, 2023

While several individuals recognized how beautiful the five-time Grammy winner looked, a few fans analyzed the song Carey used and related it back to her real-life events with her ex-husband Nick Cannon.

During the song’s pre-chorus, the 54-year-old sings, “I’ve been told so many sagas, He brings the drama, six baby mamas.”



Though the lyrics did not make it into Carey’s Instagram video, fans still decided to share their opinions surrounding her choosing that particular song.

“‘He brings the drama, six baby mamas’ oh the shade”



“The ‘six baby mamas lyric… psychic Mimi!!! You look STUNNING”

“One of my fave songs in the album! E=Mc2 was highly underrated.”

However, a few fans were stuck on how beautiful Carey looked.

Carey and Cannon share a set of twins, 11-year-old Monroe and Moroccan Cannon. Though the New York native stopped at two, her former hubby continued to procreate 10 more times with five different women.

In 2022 alone, Cannon welcomed five babies into the world with Brittany Bell, LaNisha Cole, Alyssa Scott, and Abby De La Rosa.

Between work and spending time with his 12 children, the multi-talented entertainer’s schedule is packed. But, per his interview on “The Home Team” podcast, Cannon still makes sure that he provides for all of his children’s mothers.