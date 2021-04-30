50 Cent Sends Message to Ja Rule About His Failure to Pay $3 Million Tax Debt

If you are an enemy of 50 Cent’s, you do not want to be caught slipping because he is the master of trolling, and it looks like his old archnemesis Ja Rule is his latest victim.

Because of 50 Cent and the “Mesmerize” rapper’s long-standing beef, which dates back to over two decades, 50 was not going to miss out on the opportunity to clown him. On April 29, he reposted an article on Instagram about Ja Rule and his wife owing the IRS $3 million and wrote in the caption, “👀you gotta pay your taxes fool,😆😆.”

50 Cent’s troll post comes after Radar Online reported that the IRS is suing Ja Rule and his wife Aisha Atkins for over $3 million in tax debt. According to court documents, the couple owes the government money after not paying taxes from 2005 to 2010 and 2012 to 2017. The IRS claims Ja Rule has refused to pay them even after they have made him aware of his debt numerous times. Now they want the rapper and his wife to pay up $3.1 million.

Fans commented about the rappers’ long beef history. One person said, “Longest rap beef in history 😂,” and another joked, “smh 🤦🏽‍♀️ y’all been beefing since I was like 15 well I’m 34 now 😂.” Others joined in on the joke. “I thought he was always on time,” said one fan who was referring to Ja Rule’s song “Always On Time.” Someone else came for Rule saying, “Lol. He kept all the money from them empty seats at his show 😂,” reminding people of the time 50 Cent bought 200 tickets at Rule’s concert so the seats would be empty.

The tax debt issue is one that’s familiar to Rule. In 2011, while already doing time in prison for gun charges, he was charged with tax evasion for not filing his taxes in 2004 and 2008. Initially, he tried blaming his tax issues on his split from the Murda Inc. label. However, he eventually agreed to pay $1 million back in tax debt, which helped him avoid doing two additional years in prison. Even in 2016, the IRS handed Rule a lien for over $440,000 for back taxes and 50 Cent made fun of him on social media then as well in a now-deleted post.

As for 50 and Rule, for the two to be having a rivalry for so long, many would assume it would have to be over something serious. In 1999, 50 claimed Rule was upset after seeing 50 hanging with a person who allegedly robbed Rule of his jewelry. But the “I’m In Love With A Church Girl” actor said otherwise. He claims 50 was mad that Rule was “getting so much love” in Queens while doing a video shoot.