‘What Happen to Him?’: Unrecognizable Nickelodeon Star Tyler Chase Wrecks Hotel Room After Co-Star Found Him Filthy and Living on the Street

A surprising turn of events have taken place since “Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide” star Tyler Chase was seen looking disheveled, sweaty and dirty on the streets of Riverside, California.

An outpouring of financial support, assistance, and resources has since been offered to the former Nickelodeon star, who has since been reunited with his co-star Daniel Curtis Lee. But the reunion didn’t go as expected, and fans are more concerned than they were before.

A TikToker spotted Chase looking unkempt and jittery outside of a liquor store in a video circulating from Dec. 20. The woman asked Chase a few questions to identify if he was who she suspected.

“Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide” star Tyler Chase seen looking unrecognizable while living on the street. (Photos: Nickelodeon/@daniel_curtis_lee/Instagram)

In a video circulating from Dec. 20, a woman confronted Chase with a few rapid-fire questions to confirm his identity — even asking him, “Did you play on Disney Channel?”

“Nickelodeon,” Chase gently corrected. He stood with his hair tousled, wearing an unclean grey shirt while holding up his dirty denim shorts by the waist. His boxers were visible and his fingers were dark and appeared to be covered in dirt.

The woman then asked him to name the show he was on and Chase responded, “Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide.”

“Oh yeah, you’re that kid on there huh? Yeah,” the woman replied before he confirmed that he was, in fact, “Yeah, Tyler Chase.”

The video sparked a huge response from heartbroken fans wanting to help.

Days later, “Mighty Ducks” actor Shaun Weiss, who previously struggled with homelessness and addiction, revealed had been trying to help. In an Instagram video on Dec. 22, Weiss said he was able to obtain a bed for Chase at a detox, as well as a “place for him to go and get long-term treatment.”

After claiming he was unable to find Chase, social media investigators helped him locate the struggling actor

On Dec. 24, Lee shared an update on Chase, informing fans that their efforts to get Chase some help were unsuccessful.

“Shaun Weiss and his team put a lot of effort into trying to get him into a hospital last night. And I thought it worked, his dad told me it worked, but as it turns out, he kind of backed out,” said Lee, over a video of him approaching Chase on a street counter with a police officer.

Chase was sitting on the ground with no shoes, rubbing his socks. Lee explained that they were unable to get his friend in a car to take him to the hospital but he trusted him.

So instead Lee went to eat with Chase at Blaze Pizza the next day, and persuaded Chase to get in his car and head to what looked like a local hotel.

At the end of the video, the two former co-stars shared a long hug in the hotel room as Lee reaffirms to Chase, “I believe in you and we’re going to win, bro. All we got to do is stay with it and keep working, dude.”

Chase at one point said, “Thank you, I’m so happy to see you as well.”

From 2004 to 2007, Chase played Martin Qwerly, a recurring supporting role, on the show, but wasn’t seen much afterwards. According to his IMDb page, his last credited work came in 2011 with voice acting for the video game L.A. Noire, and he’s stayed mostly out of the public eye ever since — until last weekend.

Lee shared another Instagram update on Christmas day, detailing how the hotel matter completely went left.

“Ok the hotel situation, we got Tyler shelter. Hooray, everyone’s happy. Tyler’s happy?! … not the case,” he said on Dec. 25. “We got him into the hotel and just that night I receive a call from management. they’re upset. The door is left open. Why is there a microwave in the tub? The refirgerators turned over? I just feel so devastested. I’m at a loss.”

Lee explained that he has spoke to Chase’s mom who told him the “hotel thing before that didn’t work.” He claims she insisted that giving her son direct money could enable him more than help him. 1

Fans reacted with shock and heartbreak online after the initial video from the TikToker went viral. One Daily Mail reader said, “Makes me wonder what happened to him when was a child star.”

Somebody else wrote, “This is so sad, he has such nice eyes. I hope someone can help him.”

On the TikToker’s video one person declared, “The way this just shattered my heart.”

This isn’t the first time Chase was recognized on the streets by a fan.

News spread online this year that Chase was homeless after a TikToker shared other videos of him living on the streets. The woman posted multiple updates of the actor from September to October and even started a GoFundme account to raise money for him.

It’s unclear how long Lee’s been aware of Chase’s struggles.

However, on the “Ned’s Declassified Podcast Survival Guide” podcast with “Ned’s Declassified” co-stars Devon Werkheiser and Lindsey Shaw, they all acknowleded the viral videos of Chase on the street back in September, noting how devastating it was to see him in that state.

Fans are hopeful that Chase will one day accept the help he’s being offered to live a more sustainable life and not on the streets.

According his dad, Joseph Mendez Jr., he has been dealing with addiction after he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia in 2015. The year before, Chase began posting poetry videos on YouTube, with some titled, “Bipolar,” or mentioning the “inevitable fate” and having a “hard time in life.” He looked much different than his character, as he displayed greasy hair and dark eyes, sometimes with a black and white backdrop.

Chase reportedly backed out of rehab in Georgia, leaving recovery to be with his mom, Paula Moisio, in California. He’s also had 12 criminal cases since 2023.