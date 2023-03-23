‘Reign & the Temptations’: Reginae Carter’s Sister Reign Steals the Show While Dancing and Singing with Mom Toya Johnson and Fans Are Cracking Up

Antonia “Toya” Johnson’s new post with her two daughters, Reginae Carter, and Reign Rushing, made fans zoom in on the 5-year-old and notice her adorable moves.

The 39-year-old mompreneur re-posted two TikTok videos, which were originally from Carter’s page, onto her own Instagram feed.

Toya Johnson, Reginae Carter, and Reign Rushing do a TikTok, but Reign steals the show. (Photo: @toyajohnson/Instagram)

In the first clip, fans can see the three ladies achieving the recent TikTok trend where folks dance to Mariah Carey’s popular hit “It’s a Wrap.”

During the 15-second video, Reign, who was in the middle, led the routine off while her mother and older sister followed behind by copying her moves after she completed them.

For their last four-count, they came together and sashayed their hips while perfectly executing the final bit of the dance.

In Johnson’s second video, it was just Reign and Carter dancing to a remixed version of the animated kid series, “Little Einsteins.”

“Tik Tok fun with my girls,” Johnson wrote as her caption.

While the number of views and plays the video received are unknown because the mother of two hid them, it is shown that over 1,600 people commented on the post.

Several reactions mentioned how good Reign was at taking the lead role in their dances.

“Reign & The Temptations”



“Baby Reign ain’t leave no crumbs, follow my girl lead”

“Reign don’t play with her Tik Toks.. She watching every step making sure y’all on point”

Toya is goals 😍 I love her & Reign & Reginae Lol Everythiiing — KeeKee (Ms5thAvenue) (@lowKEE_thooo) February 9, 2020

A few fans even mentioned how Reign resembles her father and Johnson’s husband, Robert “Red” Rushing.

“Reign look more like Red than Red look like Red to me”

“The fact that Reigny has her whole dad’s face”

Johnson and Rushing, who is the cousin of R&B singer Faith Evans, welcomed their adorable daughter into the world on Feb. 8, 2018.

A few weeks ago, Reign celebrated her 5th birthday with a Wednesday from “The Addams Family” themed birthday party at “Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park.”

Although the couple was not married once their bundle of joy arrived, they were officially together and tied the knot four years later.

The Rushings wed on Oct. 15, 2022, in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur in Mexico. Their beautiful wedding consisted of well-known names in attendance such as Monica, Tiny Harris, Yandy Smith, Rasheeda Frost, and more.