‘Just Like Her Momma’: Fans In Stitches After They Catch Yandy Smith’s Daughter Trying to Blow Out Toya Johnson’s Daughter’s Birthday Candles

Toya Johnson’s daughter, Reign Beaux Rushing, recently celebrated her fifth birthday with a party theme based on Wednesday from “The Addams Family.”

Reign’s adorable celebration was captured through various Instagram stories by photographer @dreanicolephotography on Instagram. One video, in particular, showed everyone surrounding Reign as they sang the “Happy Birthday To You” tune.

(Left) Yandy Smith, Mendeecees, and their daughter Skylar. (Right) Toya Johnson, her husband, Red, and their daughter, Reign. (Photos: @toyajohnson/Instagram, @yandysmith/Instagram)

However, the video quickly derailed after one user uploaded the video onto their TikTok account and pointed out that “Love and Hip Hop: New York” star Yandy Smith’s 8-year-old daughter, Skylar Smith, was attempting to blow out Reign’s candles while everyone else was singing to the preschooler.

A TikToker whose username is @lolobucks reposted the video and wrote, “Did yall peep what she was doing? Or I’m bugging [laughing emojis] Kids are hilarious [laughing emoji]”

The video received over 1 million views on TikTok and fans did not hold back at stating their opinion.

“Yandy daughter will never have an invite again.”



“It’s her trying to act like she singing happy birthday all while blowing the candles”



“The crazy part is she knows she was wrong cause she kept looking to see if anyone was watching her.”



Many people even compared Skylar’s actions to her mother’s during Smith’s time on “LHH.”

“Just like her momma.”



“Acting like Yandy already.”

Skylar attempting to blow out Reign’s birthday candles.(Photo: @yandysmith/Instagram)

Smith’s personality on “LHH” receives mixed reactions from fans. Though she tries to stay away from drama, it always ends up finding her.

One of the most explosive storylines the 40-year-old was a part of surrounded her issues with her husband, Mendeecees Harris, and the two mothers of his children from outside of his marriage, Samantha Wallace, who shares Lil Mendeecees with Harris, and Erika DeShazo, who shares a son, Aasim, with Harris.

During the show’s seventh season, Smith, Wallace, and DeShazo struggled to maintain a blissful blended relationship while Harris was in prison.

In the season, Wallace and DeShazo teamed up against Smith in an attempt to finally quash their issue and be cordial for the kids.

At the season 7 reunion, things went haywire after Wallace got attacked from behind and claimed Smith set it up, an accusation Smith denied.

“I didn’t even see it actually as to what happened, they told me in the back,” Smith claimed.

Despite Smith stating she didn’t know who attacked Wallace, video captured Smith calling out the person’s name who snuck the 39-year-old.

“Own that you had somebody come to fight me,” Wallace demanded.

Smith also had an altercation with her former best friend, Kimbella Vanderhee, after Vanderhee felt like Smith was fake for not jumping into the physical altercation Vanderhee had with former “LHH” star Chrissy Lampkin during the show’s second season.

“Yandy you are a fake-ass b—h, you’re a fake-ass businesswoman, you have a fake marriage. Like, yo, you’re a fake-ass b—h,” Vanderhee said.

During her time on the show, Smith continued to dispute any claims that she is not genuine.