‘One Thing about Effie White, She’s Gonna Win’: Jennifer Hudson Subtly Flexes Her EGOT Awards, and Fans Reminisce About Her Performance on ‘American Idol’

As her birthday looms, Jennifer Hudson decided to give her 3.6 million followers a quick little flex at all she’s accomplished before reaching the age of 41.

The mega superstar uploaded two very specific photos of her posing beside her EGOT awards (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) as she captioned the photos, “Counting down till my birthday! In a few days I will be 41 but then again, I will always be 17!! #EGOT #17.”

Jennifer Hudson. (Photo: @iamjhud/Instagram)

Hudson recently made history for being the second black female EGOT winner after taking home her very own Tony for her role as co-producer on the Broadway show “A Stranger Loop.” The play won the trophy for Best Musical. She is the 17th thespian to achieve the status of EGOT winner.

Fans of Hudson commented under her post and gave her all the flowers in the world as they recognize her worthiness to flex.

“Flex? Where? They better know your m— name!”



“The biggest flex! We see you”



“Long ago you had already made history, but now you sealed it for eternity. Absolutely deserved!”



Fans on Twitter began to reminisce about Hudson’s journey and took it all the way back to where audiences first saw her: On “American Idol” in 2004.

Hudson was on the third season of the singing competition show, where she made it to the final rounds before being eliminated and claiming seventh place.

Many of Hudson’s followers noted that while she may have been eliminated from the popular hit show, her blessings never strayed from her path.

“Jennifer Hudson really lost American Idol only to win everything else lmfao”

Jennifer Hudson really lost American Idol only to win EVERYTHING else LMAO — E.B. (@eb4prez) September 7, 2022

“One thing about Effie White, she’s gonna win”

one thing bout Effie White – oh she’s gonna win pic.twitter.com/I9QiJl02Kp — Berry 🍓🥂 (@strawbrryjuni) September 8, 2022

“Sometimes the doors God closes for us just redirect us to bugger ones leading to bigger rooms.”

Sometimes the doors God closes for us just redirect us to bigger ones leading to even bigger rooms. 🦋 https://t.co/tUA7Z8cfUY — 𝐂𝐈𝐄𝐑𝐑𝐀 𝐉𝐀𝐘𝐄’ (@MissThrilla) September 9, 2022

Hudson has recently revealed her new door of blessings in the form of her new daytime comedy talk show titled “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” which premieres on her actual birthday, Sept. 12.

In an interview with Newsweek, Hudson confirmed her first guest will be none other than former “American Idol” judge Simon Cowell.

The magazine stated, “This will also mark the first time she’s had an on-air conversation with the former American Idol judge since she placed seventh on the third season of the singing competition series in 2004.”