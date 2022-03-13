‘Tiffany Haddish Is My Kind of Petty’: Tiffany Haddish’s Birthday Message to Ex-Boyfriend Common Has Fans Cracking Up 

Fans caught all the shade that comedian Tiffany Haddish threw at her ex-boyfriend Common. Since the couple’s public breakup in 2021, it seems the “Girls Trip” star can’t help but take jabs at the “Glory” rapper.

Haddish took to social media to wish Common a “Happy Birthday,” but instead of posting an original heartfelt greeting, she copied, slightly edited, and pasted the one that he gave to her just a few months ago.

She captioned her Instagram post, “Happy Birthday to the King @common! One of the most handsome, dynamic, and wonderful men I have ever Known. May the most HIGH continue to bless and shine thru you. I Am wishing you Joy, Peace, Light, Love and fun on your born day! I hope you are Happy for 50 more years. Love!”

One of Common’s other famous boos, Erykah Badu, commented on her post, saying, “Good job.”

Presumably, Badulla Oblongata believed that this was a kind gesture or olive branch being extended by Haddish, who has been very vocal about how hurt she was about how Common talked about the breakup in the media.

But fans saw right through it, calling Haddish out for being “petty.”

The Neighborhood Talk reposted the greeting, adding that her post was almost identical to the one that Common made about her in December on her birthday.

The outlet wrote, “Tiffany Haddish is my type of fun petty 😂 She copied the same birthday message Common did for her for his birthday.”

On Dec. 3, 2021, the Chicago chart-topper posted a picture of his former lady and wrote this in celebration of her earth day:

“Happy Birthday to the Queen @tiffanyhaddish! One of the most beautiful and dynamic and wonderful people I’ve ever known. May the most HIGH continue to bless and shine through you. Wishing you joy, love, peace, light, and fun on your born day. Love!”

Fans revisited the page and were in stitches laughing at how Haddish changed three words from his original post and inserted one sentence about his age.

The comment section was flooded with laughing (with tears) emojis. One person wrote, “I’m in phuckn stitches.”

Another simply said, without any explanation, “I love Tiffany, my Sagittarius Queen.”

Like his song said, Common “used to love her.”

The couple reportedly split up in November, ending their COVID-intense relationship. Originally, sources claimed that they broke up because their schedules did not align but later Common said that they agreed to go their separate ways, implying the split was amicable and calling it the “most mature relationship that he ever had.”

The “Just Wright” actor said, “First of all, I want to say, Tiffany, as you know, is for me, like, one of the best people I met in life. One of the best-hearted and most authentic and caring people that I met in life, and that’s what made me love her and be in love with her and want to be in a relationship with her and grow with her.”

“I think once Tiffany and I got back on the move it really didn’t allow for us to spend as much time and put as much energy into our relationship,” he continued. “I don’t think the love really dispersed. I just think it was just like, we weren’t feeding the relationship.”

“[We] came to the understanding that this is what’s going to be best for us to still continue to love each other and be there for each other is to not be in a romantic relationship,” Common explained before adding that he didn’t “want to be one foot in and one foot out.”

Haddish was shocked by the comments, believing that the two were not speaking about it publicly and that she should have at least gotten a heads-up.

“I was disappointed,” She admitted. “I was very disappointed. I was like, ‘Oh, OK. ‘Cause that’s not what you told me, but OK.’”

Fans still are hoping that the two reunite.

Recently, while playing the Instagram filter game “In 2022 I Will Be,” the app selected as her choice “Get back with lover.” Coyly, she asked, “Which one?” and fans all said “Common.”

Maybe the birthday wish, petty and all, might be the first step to the two reconnecting as one of Hollywood’s cutest couples and giving the fans what they want.