‘Is This Confirmation or Naw’: Jennifer Hudson Wishes Common a Happy Birthday, Fans Say It’s a ‘Soft Launch’ of Their Budding Relationship

Jennifer Hudson and her rumored relationship with Common has fans watching her every move on social media.

The daytime talk show host recently gave the fellow Chicago native recognition on his birthday, Tuesday, March 13, in a sweet post on Instagram.

“Team Jhud pls help me wish one of the brightest lights, a Chicago and hip hop legend, the one and only @common a very happy birthday on today!” she wrote in the caption.

The “Just Wright” actor reshared the post to his Instagram Story with a simple note, “Thank you.”

Speculation that the friendship between the two Oscar winners turned romantic cropped up in December after they were reportedly spotted on a date in Philadelphia.

Since then, the rumor mill has continued to buzz, and they still are spotted out and about around town.

In the comments, scores of Hudson’s supporters followed her lead, as she requested, by wishing the “Finding Forever” rapper a happy birthday.

But more than a few people questioned if Hudson’s special birthday shoutout was the singer’s way of informally confirming the rumors.

“Is this confirmation or naw.”

“Not you gave us a soft launch of you and your boyfriend. OKAY JHUD.”

“They sitting up reading and laughing at these comments together lol.”

Although, at least one person left a cautionary remark about Common’s dating history.

“You better not Jenn!!!! No he always get our icons and leave them on friendship status. This man’s end goal is not marriage. RUN!!!! Unless you just having fun,” the individual wrote.

Common was most recently involved with actress Tiffany Haddish, after sparking dating rumors in the spring of 2020.

Not Common and Tiffany Haddish cutting up for the Silhouette challenge tho💀 pic.twitter.com/rsxQgxbXZb — Briana (@VitaminBP_) January 31, 2021

By the end of the summer, their relationship was confirmed, but sadly they dated for a year before parting ways in late 2021.

“I miss him. I miss him from time to time, but that’s with, I think, any intimate relationship that you might have, you miss them,” said Haddish about the breakup on “Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee Uncensored.”

When Common appeared on the program, he said that their busy schedules played a role in the relationship’s demise.

In the past, the 51-year-old was also linked to Angela Rye and Serena Williams, the latter of whom he courted for three years between 2007 and 2010.

He was also romantically linked to Erykah Badu from 2000 to 2002. He has one child, a daughter named Omoye, from a previous relationship and has never been married.

Meanwhile, Hudson was previously engaged to former reality TV personality David Ortega for nine years.

The former couple split in 2017 after a decade together. Two years later, the wrestler and actress finalized custody details regarding their only child, David Jr.