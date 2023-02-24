‘It Took Me So Long to Realize’: Ayesha Curry Says Mentally ‘Competing’ With Her Husband Steph Curry Kept Her From Meeting Her Weight Loss Goals 

Comparison was not only the thief of joy, but also a hindrance to Ayesha Curry reaching her fitness goals.

When Ayesha, the wife of the NBA’s all-time 3-point leader Stephen Curry, entered 2020, she did so with a noticeably slimmer figure. Over the past three years, the mother of three has continued to maintain her 35-pound weight loss.

In past interviews, the Toronto native credited exercising mindfulness when eating and making workouts a priority as key factors that helped her shed the extra pounds.

Ayesha and Steph Curry. (Photo: Ayeshacurry/Instagram.)

When she appeared on “The Rachel Ray Show” recently, she shared that there was a third factor that helped her change her approach to her fitness journey.

“I was competing in my own weird, twisted way with my very athletic husband, [thinking] that I had to do all of the things that he was doing in order to find my balance and stay fit,” said Ayesha, 33.

The Sweet July founder noted that she had been on a bit of a quest to live a healthier and more fit life since the birth of the couple’s first child, daughter Riley, 10, who was born in 2012. They also share a daughter, Ryan, 7, and son, Canon, 4.

“It took me so long to realize, ‘No, my fitness journey and my plan are going to look how that looks for me, and for me it’s less high-intensity workouts and, you know, not doing the diet thing, it’s like finding, living an 80/20 life, making sure I’m enjoying life’s celebratory moments,” she continued. “And then in between, you know, making healthier choices. For me, it couldn’t be so rigid, and I found the best results when I kinda loosened up a little bit.”

At the top of the new year, she told PEOPLE that she has since refocused her efforts on building strength.

“One of my big resolutions for January is going to be to build a little bit of lean muscle,” she told the publication. “I’ve lost 35 lbs. over the past year, which I’m really excited about, but now I want that definition and I want to feel strong in my skin.”