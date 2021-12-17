‘Don’t Airbrush the Stretch Marks’: Chlöe Talks About Having Confidence In Her Body

It’s been quite an eventful and exciting year for Chlöe aka Chloe Bailey. Chlöe came into the music game as a two-member group with herself and her younger sister Halle Bailey. But at the top of this year, the two shifted to being individual artists by first making two separate Instagrams instead of only having the shared one. Then Chlöe began firing up the internet after showing off her body in things like TikTok’s Buss It Challenge and in photo shoots.

She then released her first solo song “Have Mercy” in Sept. 10, 2021, rebranded her name to Chlöe, and even had her first solo performance without her sister at this year’s VMAs. While she’s gotten a lot of praise this year, that’s come with a lot of criticism as well about her showing her body.

Chlöe talks body confidence. (Photo: @chloebailey/Instagram)

Both the love and hate that comes with being a celebrity can take a toll, and Chlöe will discuss how those affect her mentally in a new episode of the Facebook Watch series “Peace of Mind” with Taraji P. Henson. “Social media, it’s such a love-hate thing. You’re constantly comparing yourself online with other people,” she said in a clip for the season 2 finale.

In another clip, she says, “Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve always kind of been curvy to the point where sometimes it was like my biggest insecurity.” She also recounted a time when she first noticed that she had stretch marks. She said she was on a hiking field trip and was 12 years old. At the time, it wasn’t anything she celebrated or embraced but she said “as I’ve gotten older, I have learned to really appreciate my curves. I love my stretch marks.”

She added, “Any time I have a photo shoot I’m like ‘No, don’t airbrush the stretch marks because I like them.’ ” She also said she notices the people who say she is “doing too much” by showing off her body, but she sees it as being okay since she’s got them talking about her.

Chlöe’s guest appearance in the “Peace of Mind with Taraji P. Henson” episode airs on Dec. 20 on Facebook Watch.

More Stories from Our Partners:

‘They’re Talking’: Chlöe Bailey Is Unfazed By Critics Saying She Does Too Much, Still Finds it ‘Scary’ Stepping Out as a Solo Act

‘Knock It TF Off’: Swizz Beatz Responds to Rumors of Him Cheating on Alicia Keys with La La Anthony

‘It’s Giving Black Jessica Rabbit’: Lori Harvey Sets Social Media Ablaze with This New Look