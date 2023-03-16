‘This Is the First Time I’ve Ever Been By Myself’: Tia Mowry Says She’s Working on Her Independence After Ending 14-Year Marriage to Cory Hardrict 

Tia Mowry is focused on putting herself first as she adjusts to being a newly single woman.

“Self-love is the most important thing. Spend time with yourself, have grace with yourself,” imparted Mowry, 44, in a recent interview with E! News, where she discussed ways she is navigating this chapter of her life.

The actress split from Cory Hardrict, 43, her husband of 14 years, last October. She filed for divorce soon after publicly announcing their separation. The couple was together for over 20 years and share two children: a son, Cree, and a daughter, Cairo.

Cairo Hardrict on the lap of mom Tia Mowry with dad Cory Hardrict and brother Cree Hardrict Photo: Tiamowry/Instagram

At this year’s Essence Black Women in Hollywood event, her departure from the actor was undeniable, as she showed up with her sister, Tamera Mowry-Housley. Seeing the twins together was a refreshing sight for fans.

“They are so gorgeous and they look so different from each other now.”

“This is like one of those alter ego pics. You with the smoky eye and Tamara with the stay at home mom look. You look liberated honey.”

“Double queens! SO love this!”

Tia & Tamera hitting the red carpet together for the first time in awhile. So beautiful 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jWNMH1ZYF8 — The V A U L T 🔥 (@_TooUnderratedX) March 12, 2023

However, the nostalgic sighting also highlighted the fact that Mowry was not in tow with Hardrict, who had been her red carpet companion for much of her career. “The Game” alum noted that, post-split, she has had to find comfort in not always having someone by her side.

“I’ve always been next to someone,” said Mowry. “I’ve always had my sister, side-by-side next to me, and this is kind of the first time that I’ve ever been by myself. And so, I’m just really learning about myself, loving on myself, and being optimistic and positive. Life is short, so just focus on the positive.”

The CEO of the 4U by Tia hair-care line recently opened up about dating amid her divorce. When she appeared on “The Terrell Show” this month, she revealed that she lacks dating experience and has been apprehensive about exploring that “pool.”

“I was only allowed to date at 18 years old, and I never really dated,” said the entrepreneur. “So my mind is still that of an 18-year-old when it comes to dating. “I don’t know anything. What is it, the dating pool? I am not jumping in that pool.”

Mowry’s divorce from the “All American: Homecoming” actor is reportedly nearing its end as their legal teams nail out details of a settlement and custody of the former couple’s two children.