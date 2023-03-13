‘We Been Broke Up for 9 Months’: Jennifer Williams Calls Out Ex Jelani Harrison for Posting About ‘Heartbreak’ After She Was Spotted Kissing Another Man

“Basketball Wives” star Jennifer Williams is not here for the fake heartbreak her ex-boyfriend Jelani Harrison is pretending to have on Instagram.

Williams gave fans an update on her and Harrison’s current relationship status in the comment section of an Instagram post from The Neighborhood Talk. The outlet uploaded a photo of the reality star locking lips with a mysterious tattooed man wearing a chain around his neck.

In response, Harrison took to his Instagram story, where he shared his reaction to his former boo’s new boo.

Jennifer Williams kisses a guy and elicits a (mock) heartbroken reaction from ex Jelani Harrison. @theneighborhoodtalk/Instagram

“WOW [heartbreak emoji], wrote Harrison as Teddy Pendergrass’ “The Whole Town’s Laughing at Me” played in the background of his post.

Williams quickly responded in the comments, writing, “This madness has to stop. I have not seen this man since July 2022.. We been broke up for 9 months… !!”

Jennifer Williams responds to ex Jelani Harrison’s catty post. @theneighborhoodtalk/Instagram

While the 48-year-old claimed that she and Harrison split, fans began speculating that their relationship was for storyline purposes only.

“Lmaooo and scene.”



“Nothing about Jennifer seems genuine. Story line or not… Sorry ma”



“They wasn’t a real couple setting up next season.”

While many were not fully convinced that Williams and Harrison were a real item, a few expressed their disappointment in the two parting ways.

“Jelani seemed to be such a great guy. I just knew they were going to make it til the end, at least I was hoping for them.”

“Jelani was a good man, Savannah!”

Addressing the man she was kissing, one individual said, “That young n— is goin to do her wrong lol wrong move Jen.”



Little is known about who Williams was kissing, but fans and viewers were first introduced to Harrison during the three episodes of “BBW’s” 10th season. He met Williams at DJ Duffey’s “Meat Market” for the single ladies of the group to meet eligible bachelors.

While Williams initially seemed uninterested in the event, her eyebrows were raised as her former bae walked into the room. As soon as Harrison sat down to introduce himself, Williams couldn’t keep her eyes off of him.

“Duffey, let’s wrap up this round so I can get some alone time with Jelani,” she shared in her confessional.

Jennifer and Jelani are SO hot, I stan them 😍🏀 #BasketballWives pic.twitter.com/WhgCpLqoqR — Jack 🌸🍷 (@HeatherGaysGay) February 14, 2023

Throughout the first half of the season, fans could see the former couple’s relationship blossom into love with every episode that was released.

During their first one-on-one date, Williams expressed feeling nervous despite going on multiple dates before Harrison and having “butterflies.”

Many fans have also theorized that there was a potential proposal in the works for the couple due to a scene in the “BBW” trailer. It shows a sign that spelled out “Marry Me,” but fans will have to wait and watch to discover who will get popped the question.