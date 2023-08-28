‘Whatever Happened with Her Old Boo?’: Fans Say Jennifer Williams Is ‘Moving Fast’ After She Reveals Engagement to New Beau 18 Years Her Junior Months After Cutting Ties with Ex Jelani

Congratulatory messages are pouring in for Jennifer Williams, 48, for she revealed her engagement to her younger boyfriend and investor, Christian Gold, 30.

The “Basketball Wives” alum announced the exciting news on Instagram over the weekend of Aug. 26 by sharing a photo of her engagement ring. She also added a quote to her post that read, “Don’t be shocked when life starts to get good. You deserve that.”

Fans say Jennifer Williams has moved on from her ex-boo ‘too fast’ after she announced engagement to new boo 18 years younger than her. (Pictured: @jenniferwilliams/Instagram)

“Future Mrs…” the reality star wrote. Her post has attained more than 85,000 likes with over 3,000 comments.

The former real estate broker’s on-again/off-again “BBW” bestie Evelyn Lozada wrote, “Bridesmaid, here I come lol.”

A few other co-stars of Williams, such as Brooke Bailey, Shaunie O’Neal, Brandi Maxiell, and Brittish Williams, also sent congratulatory messages her way.

A video of Williams showing off her ring was obtained by @JaysRealityBlog and shared on the blog’s X social media account. While many users expressed happiness over Williams’ news, a few suggested that the TV personality was jumping into this lifelong commitment too quickly.

“What is she doing??? Honestly? Whatever happened with her old boo?”

“Atp Jen just want a ring, you was just wit Jalani.”

“Hold up, she was just with Jalani (whatever his name is) not too long ago, now she’s engaged to someone else. YIKES.”

RELATED: Jennifer Williams Calls Out Ex Jelani Harrison for Posting About ‘Heartbreak’ After She Was Spotted Kissing Another Man

“He looks younger than her!! But how she engaged so fast an she was just in a relationship with Jeloni (not sure how to spell his name) She moving fast.”

Jelani Harrison is the name of Williams’ old beau, who was introduced during the 10th season of “BBW.” The former couple met during the show, and their love story unfolded for viewers to watch earlier this year.

Throughout the season, Williams and Harrison could be seen enjoying several dates together and, at one point, he even introduced her to his parents. Many even speculated that there was a potential proposal in the works with the couple. However, it was later revealed in the show that the proposal would come from DJ Duffey, who surprised her man, Iman, with a re-engagement party.

The future Mr. and Mrs. Gold hard-launched their relationship back in March after Williams shared a photo of them locking lips on her Instagram story. The photo caused quite a stir of emotions for Harrison, who posted a broken heart emoji on his page with “WOW” in huge letters.

His message caused Williams to out the JG Logic owner for pretending to be heartbroken, even stating that they had been broken up for nine months.

This will be Williams’ second marriage; she was previously married to former NBA player Eric Williams. The two wed in 2007, but divorced in 2010. The ending of their tumultuous relationship played out just as the first season of “BBW” premiered on VH1.