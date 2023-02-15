‘I’m Happy For Her’: Fans Show Love to ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Jennifer Williams and Her New Boo After Speculating About Their Engagement  

After the super-trailer dropped for the second half of VH1’s popular reality show, “Basketball Wives” season 10, fans desired to know more about Jennifer Williams and her relationship with her new boo, Jelani Harrison.

In the “Basketball Wives” trailer, which is uploaded on the show’s official Instagram page, viewers can hear Williams say, “This has been a dream, and it actually came true.”

Jelani Harrison and Jennifer Williams (Pictured: screenshot from YouTube)

A few clips of the 48-year-old with her 43-year-old boyfriend were featured over top of her audio, as well as a quick scene that featured large letters that read out “Marry Me.”

Fan interest piqued after many watched the trailer, prompting them to mention Williams’ newfound relationship.

“Waittt did he propose to Jen?!!!!”



“Y’all better leave Jen alone, I’m happy for her.”

“They mad Jennifer is glowing.”

The former real estate broker met her Prince Charming in episode three of the 10th season, which premiered in May 2022.

In one episode, “Basketball Wives” co-star, DJ Duffey, hosted a “Meat Market” event so the single ladies of the group could find a potential man.

Williams was turned off by the male candidates in the beginning until Harrison walked in. As soon as the entrepreneur began speaking, she was deeply intrigued and gave him her information to contact her later. Sparks quickly began to fly after their first date, which was documented in the fourth episode of that season.

“There’s definitely something different about Jelani,” Williams explained in her confessional. “I don’t know. He puts a little spark in my eye and I feel like I actually have like butterflies.”





Williams and Harrison’s love story continued to blossom throughout the first half of the season and even ended with Harrison suggesting they become exclusive.

“Since I’ve been dating you right, it’s like everything else kind of just disappeared,” he said on their wine-tasting date.

Harrison continued, “Like moving forward, I’m open you know to being in a committed relationship with you. If you’re open for that.”



Noticeably blushing, Williams confessed, “I want to be married again.”



Before Williams’ semi-public relationship with Harrison, she had a brief romantic relationship with reality star Tim Norman of “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s.” She was also married to ex-NBA player Eric Williams. The two met in 2000 when she worked as a real estate agent.

Seven years later, they officially tied the knot in the Bahamas. However, that union only lasted three years as they ended up filing for divorce in 2010. Williams listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation.

Their marriage and divorce were highlighted during seasons one and two of “Basketball Wives,” starting in 2010. One of the most memorable scenes involves an explosive argument between the former couple, during which Eric threw a drink in Williams’ face.

Though they did not end on good terms during the show, it seems as if Williams and her ex-husband are cool today. She even wished him congratulations on Instagram after he announced his engagement to his new fiancé.

Fans can keep tabs on Williams and her relationship with Harrison every Monday night at 8 p.m. EST on VH1.