‘Garcelle Was Too Classy Cause I Would’ve Showed TF Out Cameras’: Garcelle Beauvais’ Fans Come to Her Defense After ‘RHOBH’ Cast Member Erika Jayne Curses at the Actress’ 14-Year-Old Son

Last week on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” cast member Erika Jayne playfully admitted to “staring” at Garcelle Beauvais‘ older son, Oliver Saunders, whom she called “hot.” This week, the Atlanta native aimed some of her comments at the actress’ teenage son. In a preview clip from this week’s episode, Beauvais celebrated her 55th birthday at a party with Oliver, the fellow ‘Housewives,’ and her twin sons, Jax and Jaid.

Jayne, 50, who had one too many drinks, repeatedly hit on 31-year-old Oliver throughout the night. As the evening began to wind down, some of the ladies left the restaurant, while Jayne and another “RHOBH” star, Dorit Kemsley, continued chatting on the couch. Fellow castmate Crystal Minkoff came back into the party with Jax to pick up flowers his mother left on the table. Something then triggered Jayne, who had a drunken moment, yelling, “What are you doing here? Get the f–k out of here. Get the f–k out of here before you get in trouble” at the 14-year-old.

Fans of Garcelle Beauvais slammed her “RHOBH” co-star Erika Jayne for cursing at her teenage son, Jax. (Photo: @garcellebeauvais/Instagram, @theprettymess/Instagram.)

Jax walked toward the door and jokingly told his mother, “I just got violated for grabbing flowers!” Beauvais thought the remark was far from funny and went back to confront Jayne.

“Hold on, hold on,” she began walking back into the restaurant. “Erika you hurt Jax’s feelings; don’t talk to him like that. You said, ‘Get the f–k out of here.’ That’s not okay.” Jayne attempted to laugh the matter off but she was the only one laughing.

During her confessional, the 55-year-old continued, “How many family members of mine is she going to go after tonight? First Oliver, now Jax? She’s done.”

As the “RHOBH” clip circulated online, fans in the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk’s post jumped to Beauvais’ defense. Some were shocked she maintained her “classy” composure, while others were ready to take on Jayne on her behalf. Here’s what others had to say.

“Garcelle was too classy cause I would’ve showed tf out cameras be damn.”

“See every last one of those women shoulda smacked tf outta her drunk a– because have u lost yo damn mind??!!”

“Garcelle is a class act; because I would have cussed Erika the f–k out!

“There would’ve been yellow tape all around that event when I was done with her.”

“Garcelle let me play your cousin for one episode.”

One fan who felt Beauvais should take notes from rapper T.I., wrote, “I’m gone need Garcelle to put her black excellence to the side for a minute..and handle that expeditiously.”

Another who reminded the reality star of her Haitian roots said, “Garcelle needs to bring out that [Haiti flag] in her cause hell nah.”

Meanwhile, others thought the scene reflected another ‘Housewives’ franchise and one of VH1’s popular hip-hop series. One person wrote, “Garcelle should hit up Monique from Potomac…looks like Erika needs a lil’ draggin’ across the room.”

A second individual said, “Could never be ANY OF THE HOUSEWIVES FROM ATL! She would be dragged! She wouldn’t of told any of the women from #RHOA kids that.”

And a third social media user said, “Too much class for me…it would’ve turned into a ‘Love and Hip Hop’ scene rq [real quick.].”

Watch how everything plays out on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” airing Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.