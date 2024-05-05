Here’s Why Bravo’s RHOBH Couldn’t Get Former ‘Martin’ Star Tisha Campbell to Join the Franchise as the Third Black Cast Member After Garcelle Beauvais Paved the Way

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is one of Bravo’s most popular reality shows, and actress Tisha Campbell revealed that she was once asked to join the cast.

Despite the show being a fan favorite, Garcelle Beauvais was the first Black cast member on the show, having joined the 10th season in 2020.

During an interview with Us Weekly, the 55-year-old “Martin” actress was asked if she’d ever consider joining the reality show, and her answer was surprising.

“I have been asked,” replied Campbell before adding that she turned down the offer. “But right now is not the time. I’m not anti. It’s just not the time.”

Campbell added that she values her privacy too much to join the reality show. “I’m not as bold to share like that,” she added. “You have to be bold.”

However, Campbell did say that she admired others on reality television who have turned their time on reality shows into other careers, including “Basketball Wives” star Tami Roman, who is currently starring on “The Ms. Pat Show” on BET+.

“I love that,” she added. “Big ups to anybody who does that.”

Garcelle Beauvais Is the First Black Cast Member of ‘RHOBH’

“The Jamie Foxx Show” actress Garcelle Beauvais is the first Black woman to star on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” and she’s been having a rather difficult time. During an interview on the podcast “Reality Life with Kate Casey” back in 2020, the 57-year-old actress said that she felt the pressure of people wanting her to be a “certain” way.

(25:50)“Did I feel the pressure of being the first Black woman on ‘The Housewives’? Yeah, I definitely felt pressure that people wanted me to come in and do a certain thing or have a chip on my shoulder,” she said. “And I didn’t want to be labeled the angry Black woman, because that’s not who I am.”

Beauvais also had to air out cast member Dorit Kemsley after she claimed Beauvais “attacked” her when the women were just having a verbal discussion.

“I feel like … there’s a pattern with you that I don’t know whether you’re aware of or not, but I’m just going to be completely blunt. It feels like an unconscious Karen behavior with you.”

Garcelle also has issues with ex-cast mate Lisa Rinna, who claimed that anyone who got into it with Garcelle would be viewed as a “racist.

After it was revealed that Rinna was not returning, the “Black Girl Missing” star seemed unbothered by her absence or impact.

“It’s a little … not as … I don’t want to pin that on her, but it’s definitely fresher,” Garcelle told People last May. One noticeable difference is that the women are less divided and more open to each other. “The friendships, we’re figuring it out,” she said.

Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, also appeared as a “friend” of the show in season 12 but was not offered a cast member role.

Annemarie Wiley Was Fired from ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

The third Black woman on the show and second full-time Black cast member Annemarie Wiley was fired after just one season.

Wiley is a nurse anesthetist who is married to former NFL defensive end Marcellus Wiley, and she joined the show in season 13 but quickly clashed with the rest of the cast.

“I just got word today that I will not be returning to ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’,” she wrote on Instagram, revealing that she will not be returning for season 14. “To say that I’m disappointed is an understatement.”

As for Campbell, she is still acting and recently appeared as a guest star on “Lopez vs Lopez,” the comedy starring comedian George Lopez.

“I loved being on that show,” Campbell said. “I loved working with George.”

While she’s not looking to join “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” anytime soon, she says she loves reality television.

“I love a good reality show,” said Campbell.

She also stars in the upcoming film “Not Another Church Movie,” which premieres in theaters on May 10. Fans got a laugh out of seeing Campbell dressed as a parody of the character Cora, played by Tamela Mann, from the Tyler Perry movies and series.