‘She Used to Read Me’: Porsha Williams Says She’s Still Floored By Kenya Moore’s Insults on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Porsha Williams made her grand exit from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” nearly two years ago, but there is still one incident from the show that she can’t seem to let go of.

The former housewife is the latest guest host on “The Breakfast Club” this week, and she recently uploaded a small clip from the show on Instagram, which finds her discussing the worst things that were said to her during her time on “RHOA.”

Porsha Williams (left), Kenya Moore (right). (Photos: @porsha4real/Instagram, @thekenyamoore/Instagram)

While Williams would normally match her former cast mate’s gibes with ones of her own, she admitted that a particular read from Kenya Moore left her speechless.

“We were at a reunion and I had a longtime beef with Kenya, and there was this one reunion that we were going back and forth,” Williams said before going to note she’d be replacing an explicit word Moore used with “eggplant.”

“And she said, ‘You don’t know what you’re saying unless you have an eggplant in your mouth.’ It was like a mic drop moment,” she continued, explaining that no one, not even the reunion host Andy Cohen, said anything after Moore’s iconic read.

“I was so discombobulated, and I was like ‘damn,’” she said before giving Moore credit for her quick-witted delivery.

During the show’s season 8 reunion in 2016, Williams found herself receiving heat from Moore, Cynthia Bailey, and Peter Thomas. The argument started when Cohen asked Williams to explain herself after accusing the Bar One restaurateur of cheating on Bailey.

Right in the middle of her explanation, Moore inserted herself into the conversation to stick up for Bailey, who happens to be one of her best friends.

This prompted an argument between Moore and Williams, and thus the quotable phrase was born.

What Kenya Moore said to Porsha Williams… pic.twitter.com/4bwOMlR6ad — gregoire 🌼 (@mistergeezy) March 22, 2022

Williams also mentioned that the reason why the pageant queen’s line struck a certain nerve was due to the 41-year-old’s sister using it against her.

“It didn’t only ring in my head, it’s because my sister would say it,” she added, “My sister I’ll be saying something, like even now I’ll be saying something, she be like, ‘Girl, shut up, you don’t know what you saying unless you got a d–k in your mouth,’ and I’m like ‘Stop saying that!’”

Williams recounted another read Moore had given her for arriving late to an event. Although she didn’t remember it verbatim, Williams conceded that Moore used to have classic insults ready for her.

“She used to read me,” the reality star continued, “can you imagine someone laying classic reads on you every year?”

Throughout their time on the show, Williams and Moore never got along. They both entered the “RHOA” franchise together in the fifth season but quickly cut off any opportunity for a possible friendship after Williams mistakenly got Moore’s Miss USA title wrong.

What started out as catty back-and-forths quickly turned physical after Williams dragged Moore by her hair during the show’s season 7 reunion.

The altercation happened almost a decade ago, and it looks like Williams is able to give credit where it’s due despite their memorable beef.

Moore has not yet responded to Williams’ statements.