‘Don’t Make Me Call Porsha’:  Fans Remind Kenya Moore About Her Fight with Porsha Williams After She Boasts About Skills

Fans of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” aren’t buying Kenya Moore‘s claim about her fighting scenes during a recent episode of the Fox reality show “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

The Peach Report shared a video of Moore training on the show, and during the clip she boasted about her fighting skills. “I mean, I’m from Detriot,” Moore said. “You gotta know how to fight.”

Kenya Moore appears on “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.” @thepeachreport/Instagram

Fans did not hold back with their comments after viewing the video and reminding Moore of the time she was physically attacked by her former co-star Porsha Williams during the “RHOA” season 5 reunion.

“I just know the comments gonna bring up PORRRSSHHAA,” replied one fan. “Didn’t Porsha….. Nevermind,” added another.

“Girl, twirl out my face. Don’t make me call porshhaaaa,” joked another fan.

One fan had another thought upon seeing the video, writing, “I was going to say I guess after Porsha dragged that a– she had to learn how to fight.”

Another fan questioned where the defensive moves were when she was attacked by Williams.

“Now I love Kenya but, where were all those defensive moves when Porsha dragged her all over the stage at that reunion years ago?”

Others who were impressed by the former beauty pageant queen suggested she star in an action film, starting with the fictional Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise.

“After a striking performance, Kenya will now be a part of the upcoming Avengers’ films,” wrote one person. “That kick was everything!! #Detroit” added another.

Another fan called out the negative comments.

“Mi*serable hateful people. I hope y’all heal while the girl cashing out, it’s a big deal show. Kenya is in her bag,” another fan concluded.

The 51-year-old told “Entertainment Tonight” that she’d rather appear on “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” than endure another appearance on “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” She joined the show’s first season in 2021, along with former “RHOA” Cynthia Bailey and “Housewives’ from other franchises.

“When I tell you it is torture for me to go on trips with people that you would never hang out with, you know,” said Moore. “If you weren’t doing a show with, and to be stuck in a house with them, not able to go anywhere and unable to do anything that you want to do on your own and just be like a captive audience?”