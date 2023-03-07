‘Thought This Was Khloe Kardashian for a Second’: Lil’ Kim’s New Selfies Have Fans Doing a Double Take

Since the ’90s, rapper Lil’ Kim has made her mark in the industry as a hard-hitting lyricist and a sex icon.

The 48-year-old, whose real name is Kimberly Denise Jones, reminded fans exactly who she is in a recent upload that showed her looking as beautiful as ever.

Lil Kim (Pictured: @lilkimthequeenbee/Instagram)

She uploaded two photos that showed her in a partially sheer outfit with a velvet corset bustier underneath.

Lil’ Kim’s jet-black hair fell onto one side of her head as she gave duck lips in one photo and pursed lips in another. She kept her caption short and sweet by placing a black ace of spades on her photo.

The “Whoa” rapper’s photo did numbers on Instagram, but most of her love came from Twitter.

“Motha ATE this up!!”



“Face is FLAWLESS. She hasn’t aged a day.”



“This is a Lil Kim stan account.”



As always, with love comes hate. There were a few trolls who suggested Lil’ Kim looks drastically different, with one person even comparing her to one of the Kardashians.

“Thought this was Khloe Kardashian for a second.”

Thought this was Khloe Kardashian for a second. — ♨️ FaLoose (@YahWeh_Tweets) March 7, 2023

“All them botched face photos, why would you post those?”



This isn’t the first time people have attempted to tear Lil’ Kim down by speaking about her facial features. The mother of one had to recently defend herself against her one-time collaborator rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

As summer 2022 came to an end, Lil’ Kim and Megan Thee Stallion gave fans a final summer banger with their song “Plan B (Remix).”

However, several individuals began speculating that Lil’ Kim threw shots at Nicki Minaj in the song, prompting the “Power” executive and Minaj’s fan base who identify themselves as “Barbz” to attack her.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the “Many Men (Wish Death)” artist compared Lil’ Kim’s all-white 2021 BET Awards outfit to a photo of a snowy owl and spoke ill about her 8-year-old daughter, Royal Reign Jones Neil.

“@nickiminaj you better light her a– up I’m watching,” he wrote, “she said something about the baby, her baby eye f—-d up.”

After his post, Lil’ Kim joined his comment section and wrote back, “Now watch what God do to his Life. It’s ok he just doing what b—h n—as do.”



50 Cent and Lil’ Kim have had a long-running feud for the past decade. In 2002, he first threw shots at her on his, Eminem, and Obie Trice’s track titled, “Love Me.”

He raps, “I thought Lil’ Kim was hot, ‘til she start f—-g with her nose.”

When asked about his diss during an interview with The Associated Press, Lil’ Kim acknowledged that she does not “have a lot of respect for 50 because his music is hardcore..violent.”

In 2005, the rap mogul took another dig at Lil’ Kim, this time for the cosmetic surgery she had done. During a line in his song, “Piggy Bank,” 50 said, “Freak b—h look like Kim before the surgery.”

It’s unclear what would need to take place in order for this deep-rooted beef to be quashed once and for all.