‘I’m One of the Most Disrespected Legends’: Lil Kim Denies Taking Shots at Nicki Minaj’s Son on ‘Plan B (Remix),’ This After 50 Cent Targets Her Daughter

Lil’ Kim and Megan Thee Stallion dropped a new song to end the summer, and the Queen Bee has people buzzing over some of the lyrics she spit.

The song is called “Plan B (Remix)” and it made its surprise popoff on Thursday, Sept. 8. While most would think a collaboration between these two sexy femcees should have sparked a lot of conversation, it was a subliminal jab from the Junior Mafia princess that seemed to have grabbed everyone’s attention.

Kim starts the song off by spitting, “N—a, you’s a b—h, your father’s a b—h, your brother’s a b—h/Keep acting like this and your son gon’ be a b—h.”

Once the Barbz got wind of this line, they automatically thought it was a below-the-belt shot at their reigning monarch, Nicki Minaj, specifically because she has a son.

“Lil’ Kim dissing Nicki Minaj’s son Papa Bear… f##k wrong with that hag… roman is back b##tch.. he f##ked up your life last decade this time, remember that? remember that b##ch??,” one fan tweeted.

“Lil Kim has some nerve speaking on Nicki Minaj’s child’s appearance knowing d–n well she’s been through a thousand faces in her lifetime and not one of them helped maintain her appeal,” another Twitter user wrote. “Talking about her son’s eyes don’t look right when her whole face doesn’t even look right.”

One of the “Barbie Tingz” chart topper’s allies is her fellow Queens brother, 50 Cent, who took no time to hop on his Instagram to take (another) shot at his one-time collaborator from the other borough.

He wrote, “QGTM @nickiminaj you better light her a– up I’m watching. she said something about the baby, ‍her baby eye f##ked up. LOL.”

50 Cent responds to Lil Kim allegedly mentioning Nicki Minaj’s son in a new song. Kim responds. @50cent/ Instagram

Kim hopped in his comments and wrote, “Still mad about that date I see. I aint know u was this mad tho. Da–nn. F##k boi. Glad u was [listening] tho song was for u.”

She later wrote, “Now watch what God do to his Life,” before adding, “It’s ok he just doing what b##ch ni–az do.”

Along with the comment, the “Power” executive producer and professional Internet troll posted a picture of the “Hardcore” rapper in an all-white Prada outfit with a hood and an asymmetrical blond bang from the 2021 BET Awards, juxtaposed to a picture of a snow owl. This is the second time he posted the combo. The first time was last year, with the caption, “Who did this s###, this ain’t right. LOL.”

Not everyone thinks Kim was targeting Nicki Minaj or that 50 is funny with his jokes. One person tweeted, “All @NICKIMINAJ have to do is speak up and tell the Barbie to chill.50 cent u owe @LilKim an apology.”

Another said, “Lil Kim verse sounds like it’s about Mr. Papers … Not Nicki Minaj son at all … 50 wrong for starting shit.”

Kim even denied saying anything about Papa Bear, posting on her Instagram story, “I never said a word about anyone’s child … please feel free to listen to the song where we were clearly talking about an EX. To try and twist my words to have an excuse to take digs at my child is disgusting. I’m one of the most disrespected legends in the game but what you will not do is come for MY CHILD.”

Lil Kim denies taking a shot at Nicki Minaj’s son in new song. Photo: @lilkimthequeenbee/ Instagram

Some may wonder, “Why is the ‘In Da Club’ rapper going in so hard on Lil Kim?” The two have history.

A couple of years after the two made the hit song “Magic Stick,” Lil Kim made a comment to the Associated Press about 50 Cent, addressing the multiple disses he directed at her during his performances.

She said, “I can’t front. I don’t have a lot of respect for 50 Cent because his music is hardcore … violent.”

“And I love his music sometimes, but I feel like in his personal life, his real life, he carries that on, and that’s not a great message, you know what I mean. I think he promotes it.”

The interviewer asked her about the beef the two have and she responded, “How can a man have beef with a woman? Whatever, that’s just not cool.”

“If I was selling six, seven million records, I’m not mad at anyone! How can you still be angry at people, still want to come at people? You’re making money, you’re selling millions of records, you should do something with that leverage,” she concluded.

50 Cent is indeed making money, but not necessarily from music. According to Finurah, the recent Emmy winner has a net worth between $40 million and $50 million. His streams of income come from television and film, publishing, real estate, books, stocks, investments and a thriving adult-beverage empire.

Despite his seemingly busy life, it seems the “Power” player always has time to pick on someone.