‘They Not Gonna Get Posted’: Keyshia Ka’Oir Checks Fans After They Question the Whereabouts of Her Older Children

Keyshia Ka’oir claps back at fans who had a lot to say about her other children not being posted as much as her son, Ice Davis.

As Ka’oir and her husband, rapper Gucci Mane, whose real name is Radric Delantic Davis, prepare for the arrival of their second child together, they partook in a photo shoot with their 2-year-old son in matching outfits.

In the photos, Ka’oir wore a stunning pink dress with feathers going around her bosoms and a slit making its way up to the highest part of her thigh.

Gucci, whose real name is Radric Delantic Davis, wore a pink trench coat jacket over a black turtleneck, black pants, and black boots.

Their son adorably rocked a pink sweatshirt with lightly-washed blue jeans.

“My beautiful wife & I can’t wait to welcome our baby Girl !! The Wop bout to have a daughter!” Gucci wrote as his caption.

Ice Davis, Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir (Pictured: @laflare1017/Instagram.)

While Gucci’s message was a sweetly penned announcement, fans decided to bring up the couple’s other children that they have separately.

“I like them and all but how come they never take family photos with the other kids?”



“Every time I see them I think about them Jamaican kids y’all say she hiding.”

Seemingly tired of fans’ assumptions and opinions, Ka’oir responded back under The Shade Room’s photos explaining that folks should move on.

“Dem ‘Otha kids’ don’t wanna get posted & they not gonna be posted so guess what!!!? Get use to it! Now carry on [laughing emojis],” she wrote.

Keyshia Ka’Oir responds back to fans questions about her three older children. (Photo: @keyshiakaoir/Instagram.)



In addition to their son Ice, Gucci has an older son, Keitheon, with ex Sheena Evans, who was born in 2007. In 2019, The Blast reported that the “Wake Up in the Sky” rapper agreed to pay $10,000 a month in support after Evans sued him for an increase in child support payments.

As for Ka’oir, the Afro-Jamaican has three older children, two boys, and one girl. In 2021, she shocked fans by uploading a rare video of her now 17-year-old daughter, Dior, for her 16th birthday.

This isn’t the first time Ka’oir has addressed this situation concerning her children. In a 2017 interview with “The Breakfast Club,” Ka’oir confessed wanting her children to grow up without being in the limelight, especially after a rumor ran its course concerning the 38-year-old leaving her kids in Jamaica after getting engaged to Gucci.

“Gucci and I both have children, you know we do. It’s a situation where I am proud to be a mother, but at the same time I need it to be private,” she explained. “I don’t want the kids in the limelight, I don’t want them on social media. I want them to go to school and to just be children.”

The fitness mogul also discussed her children during her and Gucci Mane’s wedding special, “The Mane Event.”

While talking to singer Monica, she said, “Because they’re not on social media doesn’t make me a bad mother.”