‘Whew…She Twisted’: Yandi Smith Shares New Photos from Ghana, Fans Take Notice of Her Vacation Wig

“Love and Hip Hop: New York” star Yandy Smith is seemingly enjoying her time exploring the different cities, towns, and villages of Ghana.

In a recent upload, Smith’s location was set in Accra, Ghana, while she posed in front of a beautiful waterfall.

Yandy Smith shows out in new photos from Ghana. (Pictured: @yandysmith/Instagram)

The mother of three wore her hair in a jet-black bob as she showed off her thick thighs and chocolate skin while wearing a gold bikini with purple patches.

“Catch of the day,” she wrote as her caption.

The “Illusions” star’s photo received over 72,000 likes and over 1,800 comments.

Reality TV star Kandi Burruss, from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and former “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood” castmate Princess Love commented under Smith’s post and uploaded an array of different emojis.

While the media mogul’s post received a lot of love, a few fans decided to point out their dislike for Smith’s chosen hairstyle.

“Whew Baby!!! Surfboard.”

“Nat that wig Chile she twisted Yandy Luther King.”

“Ghana must not be good on hair, nope can’t go.”

Smith responded to the above comment, writing, “not at the water fall sis. But don’t let that stop you from coming.”

Yandy Smith responds to fans who tried clowning her wig. (Pictured @yandysmith/Instagram)

The former video vixen also checked a fan who advised her to take a more appropriate photo.

“I have always like Yandy. I just don’t understand why women love to show off all they goods?” one fan wrote.

“It should only be to the imagination for us. Only your husband should No and enjoy his wife beauty. I’m just saying.”



After reading the comment, Smith wrote back, “I have a bathing suit on at a water fall and it’s about 100 degrees. Should I be in a denim suit?”

Yandy Smith defends herself with fan who suggested she ‘cover up.’ (Pictured: @yandysmith/Instagram)

Fans previously came at Smith in January after she uploaded a photo of herself all dolled up. The post prompted fans to accuse her of getting work done to her face.

Though she did not address those claims, in 2018, Smith did choose to turn to Instagram to respond to folks who constantly accused her of making changes to her face.

“No need for any face adjustments. I’m so happy with the face God blessed me with,” she wrote to a fan.

In another message, Smith said, “Word in the street is I got a nose job, a lip job, a chin loft, and a forehead reduction. More power to you if you can afford all that but I got kids I gotta out through college. Oh and I happen to love this lil face of mine.”

It looks like trolls will find if their way to come for this “Love & Hip Hop” star, but she’s not likely to go without something to say back.