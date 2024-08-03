‘They’ve Already Shared I Love You’s with Him’: LeToya Luckett’s Two Kids Take to New Stepdad Months After She Declared Her Next Husband Would Come Before Them

Grammy-winning singer LeToya Luckett has embarked on a new chapter of her life after exchanging vows with Virginia entrepreneur Taleo Coles. The newlyweds tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at a venue in her Texas hometown last weekend.

The wedding, held on a Saturday, July 27, looked like a Houston Southside fairytale. It was attended by over 200 guests, including prominent local figures like Tina Knowles and rapper Bun B, and featured treats from local spot Shipley’s Doughnuts.

But at the core of what’s important to her is having a stepfather for her two small children, Gianna, 5, and Tysun, 3, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tommicus Walker.

Luckett announced the grand news on her social media, sharing a poem she wrote to express her love.

Letoya Luckett ties the knot with new husband three years after second divorce. (Photo: @letoyaluckett/Instagram)

The “Torn” artist described the event as a “chic, classic” affair and said that it was meticulously planned to reflect both her and Coles’ personalities.

The couple, who met through mutual connections, shared their journey from initial friendship to romantic partnership, culminating in a proposal in Sedona, Arizona, in March, according to People.

“Marriage was something we both wanted. It means everything to have a partner who loves me and my kids deeply. This love feels like rest,” she said.

When the platform posted the news of the wedding on its Instagram page, fans were ecstatic.

“Beautiful. Such a gorgeous wedding,” one person wrote.

Another person said, “One thang Latoya gon do is get married … again …. and again …. and again.” Noting how she kept the relationship and engagement under the radar, one comment read, “Sis said I’m moving in silence this time around.”

A fourth comment quipped, “Tomminous punching air and I heard the kids say- are you my new daddy!”

After reports about Luckett’s wedding, her kids’ father took a shot at her wedding. On Wednesday, July 31, Walker shared an Instagram Story featuring a photo of Tom Brady, who finalized his divorce from model Gizelle Bündchen in May, wearing three Super Bowl rings.

“3 in 7 years…DYNASTY,” he wrote at the bottom of the picture, according to Page Six.

After The Neighborhood Talk captured the sneak diss, one fan said, “The pictures with the new man and the kids gone do it every time.” Another added, “What one man won’t, another will.”

Luckett was previously married to author and relationship expert Rob Hill Sr. They tied the knot in 2016 after one year of dating but split two months into the marriage.

Luckett and Walker’s marriage ended in divorce in 2021 after three and a half years together. Viewers watched them as they went through pre-marital counseling as well as post-marital counseling on “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.”

During a session with two counselors in one episode, Walker claimed that Luckett didn’t like when he spoke in a “direct tone” or when he didn’t use “kind words.”

She countered by saying that he has complained that she’s not as patient during arguments as she was when they were dating, and that she doesn’t cook or plan enough alone time together.

Walker then shut down and refused to dig deeper into Luckett’s “personal” claims about him being “aggressive” and “unkind.”

“Do you think you’re taking me for granted?” he said to her in the car after leaving the session.

Unbeknown to Luckett, he had planned his escape as he drove to the airport to catch a flight to see his “other” daughter, Madison, in Texas. They had lived in Atlanta at the time and there were rumors that Walker had been unfaithful.

She accused of him making her relationship with his daughter, Madison, “conditional,” as if she doesn’t care about her. The “Used To” singer shared in her confessional that she was concerned about their relationship and how quickly Walker shuts down.

“I’ve been fighting for our marriage … I’ve been fighting for my place in your life,” she said, to which he replied, “You ain’t been fighting a damn thing. You’re just running her mouth.”

“He been running since we got married,” Luckett said to a friend on the phone after Walker abruptly got out of the car and went into the airport without so much as a kiss or hug for his wife. “He ran away when I was pregnant,” she added.

Luckett gave birth to their daughter in 2019 and their son in 2020. After the separation, she relocated back to Houston.

LeToya Luckett & her husband Tommicus Walker are getting a divorce 💔 pic.twitter.com/hWnqMYfc3N — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) January 11, 2021

After meeting through a friend, she and Coles lost touch and later re-connected in late 2022 after a much-needed prayer and discovery that Coles was single. As they got serious he moved from Raleigh, North Carolina, to Houston to be with Luckett and her kids, who lovingly call him “Weo” or “Leo.”

“They’ve already shared ‘I love yous’ with him, strengthening their connection and creating a loving, blended family,” she shared in an Essence interview. “The kids call us true love.”

Their commitment to each other and their blended family, which includes Luckett’s children, was evident throughout the celebration. The couple’s three-day celebration was a testament to their desire to include their loved ones in every aspect of their joyous occasion.

One of the biggest issues that they faced was managing the guest list.

According to the Destiny’s Child founding member, “We started out with a guest count of 70 and that changed once we decided to wed in my hometown of Houston. We also knew with Taleo being the first grandchild of his family to get married, it would be tough to keep it at that number.”

“While increasing the number,” she added. “We still wanted it to feel intimate and cozy and I think we accomplished that with the layout and decor.”

The wedding ceremony itself was a blend of elegance and personal touches. Luckett, stunning in a gown by Black designer Alonuko Bridal, changed her dress for part of the wedding, wearing a dress designed by Ese Azenabor.

“I wanted to incorporate some Black girl bridal magic, so I went with two Black female designers for both my wedding dress and reception dresses,” she said.

Because she was the special girl of the day, she did not have to sing. Instead, her TV daughter from “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” Hailey Kilgore, serenaded her as she walked down the aisle to the melodious strains of “Have You Ever Been in Love” by Celine Dion.

The ceremony was officiated by Pastor DeVon Franklin, the ex-husband of Meagan Good.

Handwritten vows and special readings added emotional depth.

Reflecting on the day, Luckett expressed profound gratitude for a happy ending for someone who has not been super successful in holy matrimony. Over the last eight years, she had been married three times, counting this marriage.

But there will be order in how their household is run, where the husband is the first priority and all other things fall under that.

“That’s the biblical order,” Luckett stated during her 2022 appearance on the “Good Moms Bad Choices” podcast. “So I try and go by the biblical order even though that’s harder said than done. I’ve been on the other side of that not happening twice and it does interfere.”

Now, moving forward, she hopes people can see that her new love story and what it will be for her.

“I feel like our story is one of hope,” Luckett told Essence.

“For the single moms who might doubt that love and a blended family are possible,” she continued, “I hope our journey shows them that it’s never too late to find happiness and build something beautiful.”