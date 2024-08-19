‘Looks Like You Are Expecting’: Letoya Luckett Sparks Pregnancy Rumors Weeks After Her Kids Father Threw Shade at Her New Husband, Singer Responds

After less than a month of marriage, LeToya Luckett and her new husband Taleo Coles took their blended family on a getaway to Martha’s Vineyard, where they enjoyed some quality time on the beach and mingled with members of Black America’s upper middle class and elite.

The former Destiny’s Child singer shared glimpses of their mini vacation on social media after attending a Balmain brunch hosted by Mielle Organics founder Monique Rodriguez.

Luckett captioned her Instagram post, “A few of my favorite pics from Martha’s Vineyard! I got to spend some much needed time with some of my favorite people. This was by far one of the best family trips to date!”

She listed her highlights, mentioning that this was their first “family” trip together since tying the knot last month on July 27. The newlyweds vacationed in Jamaica for their honeymoon.

Letoya Luckett responds to rumors about her “expecting” a third child weeks after getting married. (Photo: @letoyaluckett/Instagram)

Luckett said she was in Martha’s Vineyards to celebrate the premiere of “THE MEMO,” a project produced by her close friend Valeisha Butterfield, vice president of partnerships & engagement at Google, Inc. and also shared moments of brunching with friends.

In two of the photos, she can be seen wearing a bralet and a skirt.

However, it wasn’t long before fans zoomed in as they began speculating about a possible baby bump, engaging in what many in the comments referred to as “Uterus Watching.”

“Wait, are you baby bumping?” one of her 3.3 million followers asked.

Another confidently asserted, “Definitely prego.”

A third comment read, “Latoya is having a baby, she’s glowing and she’s been hiding her belly.”

Luckett quickly put the rumors to rest.

When one fan commented, “Looks like you are expecting,” the singer responded, “No mam! Ate good on the honeymoon.”

She later added, “Pinning this so y’all can dead the preggo questions. I ain’t. Just bloated.”

Her response prompted to flood the comment section with support for the singer, urging others to “stop uterus-monitoring and mind y’all business.”

Another fan chimed in, “A lot of people should mind their own womb.”

Letoya Luckett shuts down pregnancy rumors following new photos of the singer and her new husband, Tao Coles, weeks after getting married. (Photo: @letoyaluckett/Instagram)

These pregnancy rumors surfaced shortly after the happy couple hosted over 200 guests at their fairytale wedding in Luckett’s Texas hometown on Saturday, July 27. People magazine captured the event, showcasing the breathtaking photographs of the ceremony online and in print.

The newlyweds, along with Luckett’s two children, Gianna, 5, and Tysun, 3, looked like they had stepped out of a storybook. Every detail of the wedding, from the outfits to the floral arrangements, was meticulously planned.

The wedding ceremony was traditional, with the couple exchanging vows that reflected the bride’s desire to be submissive to her husband, placing him at the head of their family — a belief she has previously said aligns with her faith and the “biblical order.”

While the wedding was picture-perfect, it seems not everyone was happy about it.

Luckett’s ex-husband Tommicus Walker appeared to throw shade on social media. On July 31, Walker shared an Instagram Story featuring a photo of Tom Brady, who finalized his divorce from Gisele Bündchen in 2022, wearing three Super Bowl rings.

“3 in 7 years…DYNASTY,” he captioned the image.

Letoya Luckett’s ex is a hater but getting married 3 times in 7 years is also insane lol. Two things can be true. — Category: Bad Bitch 💅🏾 (@KelaniRose_) August 2, 2024

Walker didn’t stop there. On Aug. 4, he posted a video of himself enjoying a drink on a yacht, with what appeared to be the Miami skyline in the background. “You simply smile through it all when you know you’re tremendously blessed,” he wrote.

The “Torn” singer and Walker’s marriage ended due to a mix of personal and marital issues, including allegations of cheating on Walker’s part. The former couple tried to make it work but ultimately announced their separation in January 2021.

While Walker seems to be enjoying his life post-divorce, fans believe he’s faking how happy he appears to be by posting videos and photos while on a tropical vacation. But it’s clear Luckett is thriving as well. Perhaps that’s why so many fans are eager to see her expand her family with a little one.