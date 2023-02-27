‘Bronny and Bryce Will Not be Comfortable with This’: LeBron James Fans Go Wild After He Leaves a Flirtatious Comment on Savannah’s Thirst Trap

Savannah James’ fashion excursion in Milan had LeBron James feeling some type of way! Savannah not only turned heads during Fashion Week, but she also left everyone watching her social feed gasping as she effortlessly slayed looks.

One, in particular, had her husband waiting for her to return home. In a carousel of photos, she showed off a black lace Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit that was paired with a black, curve-accentuating jacket that fell inches above the knee.

As if the heat were not already turned up, she zipped the jacket halfway up, leaving plenty of room to tastefully tease her cleavage. The entire look was topped off with a pair of luxury combat-style boots, her new signature straight blonde tresses, a matte Pat McGrath dark red lipstick, and a touch of bling with a necklace that laced her neck with small diamond encrusted crowns to remind us all of the queen she is.

Savannah James. (Photo: Mrs_savannahrj/Instagram.)

The viral images left four-time NBA Championship winner LeBron thirsting for his wife of 10 years. While he could have left his weak-in-the-knees commentary in their text message thread, he opted to share with the world exactly how Savannah made him feel in the moment.

“Ok now you just showing out!! [fire emojis]. Get your a** home now and get what you can’t get in Europe!” he wrote, leaving absolutely nothing to the imagination of fans. Hundreds of them reacted to his comments with remarks that included:

“That man a freak.”

“IKTR, LeBron! To the house you go!!! Your wife is showing out and we are here for it!”

“Bron get yo horny self outta here [laughing emoji] funny as hell.”

“Bronny and Bryce will not be comfortable with this comment for sure.”

Savannah is no stranger to having thousands of people fawning over her beauty. While she only occasionally posts photos and video clips to social media, paparazzi are known to catch her out and about, sometimes on a date night.

LeBron and Savannah leaving Rich Paul’s birthday dinner last night in LA pic.twitter.com/YCFzALR9CK — Bronupdates (@Bronupdates) December 16, 2022

Last year, photographers caught up with her and the Los Angeles Lakers as they dined in West Hollywood. Fans praised the fashionista for her figure-flattering dress that she paired with a boldly colored jacket.

And it seems as though Savannah’s fashion sense has rubbed off on her twin, daughter Zhuri, who has been known to flood social media with chic, age appropriate wardrobe that pitties the closets of countless adult women. The James couple also share two sons, Bronny and Bryce.