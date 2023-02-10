‘Simon Laughing with His Happily Married Self’: Falynn Pina Announces Split from Jaylynn Banks, Fans Clown Her for Letting ‘Pool Boy’ Break Up Her Marriage

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Falynn Pina and fiancé Jaylan Banks have officially called it quits.

In an Instagram post uploaded on Thursday, Feb. 9, both Pina and Banks announced the amicable split.

“It is with deep sadness in our hearts that we have decided to end our journey as a couple,” they wrote, “Though we love each other very much, we feel it is best to part ways. Our bond as friends and family will never be broken.”

Their message concluded, “we ask for privacy at this time.”

After different social media sites obtained the message, fans brought up Pina and Banks’ questionable start to their relationship and her ex-husband, Simon Guobadia.

“I feel like they only stayed together this long to prove a point to the media anyway. They never really wanted to be together.”



“Simon laughing his happily married behind off I’m sure.”

“@falynnn girl you fumbled the bag for a pool boy.”

Jaylan Banks and Falynn Pina (left photo), Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia (right photo). (Photos: @falynn/Instagram, @porshawilliams/Instagram)

Right after the split announcement, Guobadia was seen out enjoying his honeymoon with his new wife and Pina’s former “RHOA” co-star, Porsha Williams.

“So Good to be loved by you,” Williams wrote in an Instagram post that showed her and Guobadia’s experience in Costa Rica.



Though no further information surrounding a reason for Pina and Banks’ breakup was given, this information comes nearly a month after the couple announced she’d had a miscarriage.

On January 11, Pina told her Instagram followers that her home is bearing the weight of “broken hearts” after “the Lord called our baby home.”



Pina and Banks share one child, one Guobadia claims was conceived during their marriage.

Lmao not Falynn with Jaylen and pregnant just like Simone said .. y’all owe apologies to Porsha #RHOA — MochaMami🤎 (@KathyYamaGucci) August 17, 2021

This messy accusation was uploaded on Guobadia’s Instagram page back in 2021.

The Nigerian entrepreneur posted a photo of Pina and labeled her as “The Face of Cheating Wife,” after she addressed his brewing engagement to Williams, and she shared her belief in his infidelity in a tell-all interview.

Disputing Pina’s allegations, Guobadia suggested that she was the one who cheated on him, stating that she was also carrying a child with her mystery lover, who later was uncovered as Banks.

Guobadia and Pina announced their split in April 2021 after being married for two years.

“After two years of marriage and 5 years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways,” Pina wrote in a now-deleted Instagram message.

“We are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other’s lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other’s children,” she continued to write.

One month after notifying social media of the split, Guobadia and Williams announced their engagement after dating for no longer than a month; they would later be married in November 2022.