‘She Needs to Humble Herself’: Candiace Dillard Seemingly Throws Shade Through ‘Divorce’ Tweet Over Falynn Guobadia and ‘RHOA’ Separation News

Reality star Candiace Dillard of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” received backlash on social media for her “divorce” tweet on Thursday, April 22, because many people insinuated Dillard targeted the post at Falynn Guobadia. Guobadia of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” announced hours before in a post that she and her husband, Simon Guobadia, were splitting.

Dillard wrote, “I’m really starting to believe these girls go on reality TV just so they can get divorced.” Although it is unclear who or what Dillard was referring to when she shared the cryptic tweet, that didn’t stop people from connecting the dots and bashing her for the insensitive remarks. Many told Dillard not to judge something she has no prior knowledge about.

Guobadia, alongside her now-estranged husband, announced on April 22 on their respective social media accounts that they were divorcing. The two got married in June 2019. The couple also have children from previous relationships.

Guobadia said in a lengthy now-expired Instagram story, “After two years of marriage and 5 years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways. We are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other’s lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other’s children.”

She added, “This mutual decision was not made lightly, and despite our current willingness to be transparent, we only ask our friends and supporters to be respectful of our privacy as our family gets through this very difficult period. I would like to say thank to all of my supporters who have shown a great deal of love for our family. You all do not go unnoticed.”

Simon, who shared a post and an Instagram story, wrote the couple was ending their marriage after one-and-a-half years together. Although the upload differed from the estranged timeline of when they were married, one thing they agreed upon was their “willingness to be transparent.”

He said when announcing the news, “After a year and a half together, Falynn and I have made the mutual decision to end our marriage. Despite our willingness to be transparent, we respectfully ask for privacy at this time. Thank you.”

Guobadia’s divorce announcement comes weeks after the “RHOA” alum tried clearing up any rumors of marital woes during an interview with “The Jasmine Brand.” Also, around the same time, fans noticed the couple briefly unfollowed each other on social media.

She said while addressing the split allegations, “That rumor came from a miserable person, but anyway, I’ll entertain it only because it’s a valid question. No, Simon and I, we go through our marital issues just like everyone else. Everybody has their own s–t. Whether we unfollow and we follow back…and delete our stuff or whatever the case is, just let us go through our stuff. We’re just like everyone else. We’re normal people.”