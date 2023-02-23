‘She’s Caught Up In What Everyone Else Is Caught Up In’: Wendy Williams’ Brother Calls Out the Former Daytime Host After She Ditches Father’s 92nd Birthday Celebration

The brother of former talk show host Wendy Williams is calling her out after he says she missed their father’s birthday celebration.

Tommy Williams Jr. told The Sun that his sister missed their father’s 92nd birthday celebration last weekend. Williams also said that Wendy has been absent from the family recently, and he called her out for her recent behavior.

Wendy Williams (far left), her brother Tommy Williams Jr. (L), and their father, Tommy Williams (R) (Photo: @therealwendywilliamsonline / @tommywilliams06 / Instagram)

The 58-year-old was released from an alcohol abuse facility last October, and her brother claims that she has been exhibiting strange behavior by partying with 25-year-olds and going down the wrong path.

“I have no belief that Wendy is doing as well as she was doing when she was down here, in Florida,” he said. “I know there are evil-doers lurking about.”

Tommy told the outlet recently that Wendy hadn’t shown up to the 92nd birthday celebration for their father and that she’s been “caught up” since leaving rehab.

“The focus never seemed to have gotten back to family and particularly my dad. And that’s the travesty in all of this,” Williams said. “She’s caught up in what everyone else is caught up in, how her life is panning out. Just be a family member, just be a daughter, but I guess she’s not going to be either.”

Williams went on to say that it would be nice if his sister acted like “a daughter,” and called her behavior “painful.”

“I guess she’s going to be a show host, but a nice role would be a daughter – because our parents have done everything for us,” he said. “That’s the painful part of it all and it is what it is. But it’s not slowing his vitality down, or his zest for life and joy.”

Williams’ brother shared a picture of the birthday celebration on Instagram with the caption, “Best far is been an amazing birthday with my dad, celebrating his 92nd birthday.”

While the former host of “The Wendy Williams Show” was allegedly a no-show at her father’s 92nd birthday party, it appears she was with her father to celebrate his 91st birthday last year in Florida. Wendy shared a picture on Instagram with the caption, “Daddy’s 91st birthday! Enjoying it in the most relaxing way possible.”

A financial guardian was placed in charge of Wendy’s money back in May 2022 after Wells Fargo claimed that she suffered from dementia or undue influence.

To many, Wendy looked attractive when she was out and about in New York City during Fashion Week recently and appeared to be in good spirits while wearing a floor-length pink fur coat. As the former talk show host walked the red carpet, one fan yelled, “How you doin’?”