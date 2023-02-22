‘The Steve Harvey Teeth Thing Is a Filter Right?’: Porsha Williams Shows Off Wig She Made for Her Mother in New Video, But Fans Zoom In On Her Smile

Porsha Williams recently beat the BBL allegations that were placed on her a few weeks ago, but it looks like the former reality star now has to overcome a new rumor surrounding her pearly whites.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, Williams decided to see if she could successfully install a wig on her mother, Diane T. Williams. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum rocked a skully cap with no make-up as she documented her mother’s process via Instagram video.

In the video, Williams revealed that Diane Williams did not like her work because the wig’s natural state reminded her of American singer and songwriter Jermaine Jackson.

After Williams shared her mother’s comparison, she couldn’t help but burst into laughter, giving fans access to the inside of her mouth.

Porsha Williams (Photo: @porsha4real/Instagram.)

While Diane continued to express not liking her wig, several fans in Williams’ comments section showed their dislike for her seemingly new set of teeth.

“Is it just me or her teeth are big as hell”



“Porsha, you should get rid of your dentist, the size of those teeth are too large for your mouth.”

“The Steve Harvey teeth thing is a filter right?”

steve harvey traded his hair for more teeth pic.twitter.com/qa5ySZtKoA — ~garry~ (@garrykerls) September 16, 2021



A few individuals even added memes of Nene Leakes’ teeth dramatically enlarged, seemingly comparing Williams’ dentition to her former co-star’s.

Although many are wondering about Williams’ teeth, and if she has received any oral procedures, the mother of one has not yet publicly addressed the allegations.

Williams has not confirmed or denied recent claims about her tusks, but she has uploaded photos of her trips to the dentist in the past. In 2020, the GoNaked Hair founder stopped by the office of Dr. Heavenly Kimes of “Married to Medicine.”

“Yassss honey now I can be fabulous in peace,” Williams wrote at the start of her Instagram caption.

She continued, “I made an appointment ASAP and she has hooked my mom and I right up!! Great service, beautiful office and No pain… My teeth feel fresh and brand new. Thank you at @dr_heavenly I’ll def be back!!”

Williams is no stranger to receiving surgical work from doctors. The “Sharknado 5: Global Swarming” actress admitted that she went under the knife and got her breasts done after collecting a huge check from Bravo.

In a 2019 interview with Glamour, Williams said she decided to get them done “after my divorce,” from former NFL player Kordell Stewart.

“I’ve always had that athletic build, and I wanted to have a little more feminine touch,” she explained.