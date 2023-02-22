‘She Just Sending Kevin a Message’: Wendy Williams’ Pops Out In NYC Wearing Several Designers, Fans Clown Her Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter for Being ‘the Broke One’

Wendy Williams was spotted out and about in New York City on Feb. 21, having dinner at Fresco by Scotto.

Williams was seen out with her manager, Will Selby, and her publicist, Shawn Zanotti, in NYC wearing a Louis Vuitton jacket with a fur lapel paired with $260 Louis Vuitton shorts and Fendi stockings.

The former talk show host was also sporting a green Gucci crocodile bowler bag along with a pair of $250 black Bear Paw boots. Fashion Bomb Daily caught images of Williams out wearing her name-brand ensemble and shared the pictures on Instagram.

Wendy Williams out in NYC on Feb. 21, 2023. (Photo: @fashionbombdaily/Instagram)

The post was captioned, “@therealwendywilliamsonline had fun with logos for a night on the town, sporting a @louisvuitton jacket, #louisvuitton shorts, $260 @fendi stockings, a @gucci crocodile bowler bag, and $250 @bearpawshoes booties. What say you?”

Video of Williams enjoying her New York City outing also was shared on Twitter by BallerAlert. As Williams left the restaurant, she said, “It’s sexy, right? We’re not dating, by the way. He’s my bodyguard,” she said of her escort.

Fans were happy to see Williams outside and, as they expressed, looking beautiful. Several fans thought that the 58-year-old’s name-brand items were meant to shade her ex-husband Kevin Hunter.

Williams filed for divorce in 2019, after learning that Hunter fathered a child with another woman. Hunter’s alimony payments were cut off after Williams’ finances were placed under a guardian in May due to her health issues.

Hunter filed an emergency motion to resume his payments, but the request was denied by a New Jersey judge.

“This outfit called Kevin a broke as$ n#%%,” noted one fan in the comments. “It’s not supposed to look good! Bless her.”

“The first thing I thought of was Kevin and em,” added another fan. “The labels are screaming ‘Gotcha!'”

“She’s just sending Kevin a message,” said another fan. “‘I’m not the broke one bookie.'”

“Way to go Wendy!!! Good to see her out and about,” added another fan. ” And she actually wants to take photos!!”