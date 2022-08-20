‘She Cannot Be Stopped!’: Tami Roman Shows Off Her Icy White Outfit and Fans Bring Up Her Work Ethic

Tami Roman was all dolled up and looked gorgeous as ever while preparing herself for “The Ms. Pat Show” season-two press.

Playing the song “Energy” from Beyoncés newest album, Tami recorded her outfit as she rocked a white lace blouse with white dress pants and black glasses. The next clip of the video showed Tami sitting next to her on-screen brother and “The Ms. Pat Show” co-star J Bernard Calloway.

“Press for #TheMsPatShow coming August 11th on @betplus enjoyed the day with my brother “Terry” @jbernardcalloway Hair @iam_whatshername_ MUA @jaquelynsmakeup”

Tami has been booked and busy the past couple of months; between her new hit show, “Caught In The Act” and “The Ms. Pat Show” fans couldn’t help but credit the 52-year-old for all of her success.

“Super pretty! Congrats again! So happy to see you shining you deserve everything mamas!”



“Okayyy, she cannot be stopped!”

“It’s giving boss! [heart eyes]”

In a recent interview with BET, Tami shed some light on what fans can expect for season two.

“Season two is about healing, I think that’s the overall theme for our season. A lot of people don’t know that the Ms. Pat Show is based on real things that happened in her life.”

Tami continued, “Pat uses the show, sometimes, to put the story out there, but gives it the ending she wished it would have had versus what actually happened. We’re excited about it because her and Jordan Cooper, who’s our executive producer, really figured out a way to put stuff out there in messages, but people can still laugh at and find the humor in it.”



The sitcom follows the comedian, “Ms. Pat,” and her family as they leave Atlanta, Georgia, and find themselves living in a suburban neighborhood. According to Deadline magazine, “Season 1 shattered records for viewing and audience engagement on BET+.” “The Ms. Pat Show” did so well its first season, it has already been renewed for a third season before its second one even aired.