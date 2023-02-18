‘Practice on a Bratz Doll First’: Princess Love’s Video of Ray J Struggling with a Hair Straightener Leaves Fans In Tears

Ray J and Princess Love got back together weeks ago, shutting down any signs of them pulling the plug on their marriage. The formerly estranged couple wed in 2016 and share two children: a daughter, Melody, and a son, Epik. They’ve filed for divorce not once, not twice, but three times since May 2020. Fans have trouble keeping up with whether the two are still together while they continue their journey as parents and executive producers of the Zeus television series “The Conversation.” Lately though, it seems, Ray has been trying more domestic activities at home.

(L-R) Princess Love and Ray J attend the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Love shared a video on her Instagram Story on Feb. 17, showing Ray J holding a comb and a flat iron in an attempt to straighten her hair. She explained that he had to hold a specific piece and even told him how to hold all three items at the same time.

“I gotta hold the hair and the thing and this [comb]. How the hell you do that?” said a confused Ray while he struggled.

At one point, Love jokingly pretended like the “One Wish” singer burned her with the flat iron. He even gave himself a countdown before using it on her hair. Ray looked so focused in the video as he was almost distracted by one of their kids.

“Hi, daddy,” said their son four times before he responded, “Hey big boy you throwing me off.” Epik replied, “What?”

Fans were in tears in the comments section after their video was shared on The Shade Room’s Instagram page. Many were so shocked that Princess Love trusted him enough to do her hair, and others say he could use a lot more practice.

“You throwing me off” ummm Ray you was off from the beginning, don’t blame that baby.”

“She really trusts him bc….ain’t no way.”

“What’s going on?” Took me all the way OUTTTTT.”

“He needs to practice on a Bratz doll first.”

“He’s so focused on not knowing what the hell he’s doing.”

A few fans brought up Ray’s Grammy-winning sister Brandy and mentioned how he could possibly turn the moment into a marketing strategy as he does with other business ventures.

“Now he know damn well he used to help Brandy back in the day.”

“RayCon flat irons coming soon!”

“I bet Ray J gonna turn this stressful situation into a money-making opportunity.”

“This why we have to stay out of married folks business because they look happy here.”