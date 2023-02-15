‘Meanwhile Reginae On an Island In the Presence of Her Man’: YFN Lucci Sends His Girlfriend Roses From Behind Bars and Fans Bring Up His Ex, Reginae Carter

Even from behind bars, rapper YFN Lucci still managed to send his girlfriend roses for Valentine’s Day.

The “Everyday We Lit” rapper‘s lady, whose Instagram handle is @meshia_d, uploaded a series of photos and videos into one IG post. In her montage, there was a large bouquet of red roses with a typed note that read, “Happy Valentine’s day I can’t wait to see your pretty face again, I love u…”



Lucci’s girlfriend expressed to her 15.9K Instagram followers that she has no plans to let him go, writing, “N Imma Stick Beside Him” as her caption.

YFN Lucci gifts his girlfriend roses from behind bars. (Photo: @meshia_d/Instagram.)

Lucci and his new girlfriend made things Instagram official in December after he uploaded a photo of her onto his Instagram Story with the word “Priceless” written across the screen.

@Meshia_d responded to her man’s post by re-uploading it onto her story with “We Locked In 4 Life” written over her post.

The Shade Room captured Lucci’s gift to his girlfriend and reposted it onto their Instagram page, where fans brought up his ex-girlfriend Reginae Carter and her relationship with boyfriend Armon Warren.

“Chile please I’m glad Reginae happy and moved on”

“Nae told him aht aht GET SOMEBODY ELSE TO DO IT”



“Reginae def dodged that one”



“Meanwhile Reginae on an island in the presence of her man”

Armon and Reginae are so cute. They are fun to watch and look so good together. pic.twitter.com/LW9QShSJyF — Leo89 (@leo_89) January 27, 2023

While it’s unclear where Carter and Warren are specifically located, they are seen on a boat, in a pool, and on an Island in several photos they’ve uploaded on Instagram.

Before Warren and @meshia_d, Carter and Lucci were an on-again, off-again couple that stressed fans out with their public drama.

They first started dating in 2018 but broke up in 2019 after Lucci decided to attend a cucumber challenge party where women performed explicit acts with a cucumber. They soon got back together in 2020 but broke up for good not too long after Lucci was sent to jail in 2021.

The rapper was put behind bars after being charged with “racketeering, violating the state’s anti-gang law, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony,” according to WAGA-TV.

In an October 2022 interview with The Shade Room, the 24-year-old Carter explained why she ended things with 31-year-old Lucci.

“I want to live. I can’t really do that with a man in jail. I’m sorry,” she shared. “At the end of the day, I still wish the best for him.”



During her interview, the “Boxed In” actress described her newfound relationship with Warren.

“He’s very attentive, he’s a gentleman, he’s a man,” she continued, “his values, I like that about him.”

Since making their relationship Instagram official back in September, Carter and Warren have slowly captured the hearts of many fans.