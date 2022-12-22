YFN Lucci seemingly has found a new woman from behind bars.

The 30-year-old rapper is currently in jail awaiting trial for multiple charges of “racketeering, violating the state’s anti-gang law, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony,” according to WAGA-TV in Atlanta.

YFN Lucci proudly showed off his new girlfriend. Photo: @yfnluccci / Instagram

He was in an on-again, off-again relationship with model and actress Reginae Carter for two years until his arrest in 2020. Carter has since moved on and has been happily dating singer and YouTube star Armon Warren.

On Monday, Dec. 19, a photo of a woman wearing a shirt and bikini on the beach was shared on Lucci’s Instagram story. The word “Priceless” and the heart eyes emoji appeared on the image.

Lucci also tagged the woman, whose Instagram name is @meshia_d. According to her bio, she is a registered dental hygienist. Shortly afterward, Mesh re-shared his post on her Instagram story, adding, “We locked in for life,” with two emojis, a kissy face and crossed fingers.

The Shade Room also shared several images of Lucci’s new woman, with fans in the comments expressing shock and surprise at how much they find her to resemble YFN Lucci’s ex, Reginae.

“She low-key looks like Reginae!!!” said one person, while another added, “Wow. She favors Reginae.” A third individual felt the woman looks more like Carter’s mother, Toya Johnson, writing, “She look lik Reginae mom.”

Others mentioned that Carter is so far removed from having feelings for Lucci, noting how happy she is in her new relationship.

“Don’t Y’all Bring Up Nae. She Is Happy And Healthy With Armon Not Worried About Prison Pants.”

“Lmao we do not care …Reginae is happy.”

“Yeah after he was trying to mess up nae relationship a month ago.”

Last month on Nov. 22, Carter spoke out after videos of her talking to Lucci in jail resurfaced online. The 23-year-old is giving her ex advice. It’s unclear exactly when the discussion took place, but according to the “Boxed In” actress the videos are “old.”

She tweeted, “The old ass videos going around gotta stop…I’m in such a great space and I’m finally happy…please stop this narrative.”

Her supportive boyfriend, Warren, added to his own remarks, writing, “Leave it baby.. it’ll handle itself go get pretty.”

Leave it baby.. it’ll handle itself go get pretty ❤️ https://t.co/6pFHjOxMeT — HIM (@ArmoneyWarren) November 22, 2022

Carter and Warren went public with their relationship in September, a month after romance rumors circulated online. The couple regularly document their bae-cations and extravagant outings on YouTube. Their most recent video shows the two discussing travel plans and writing their 2023 goals on vision boards.