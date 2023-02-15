‘Do Not Imply I’m Coming Back’: Tami Roman Shuts Down Rumor of ‘Basketball Wives’ Return After Shamea Morton Post Video Highlighting Tami’s Confrontation with Duffey

Former “Basketball Wives” star Tami Roman is making it clear that she is completely done with the VH1 reality show and has no plans on returning.

The 52-year-old actress commented under “BBW” cast member Shamea Morton’s Instagram post, where she combined her favorite moments of the show in an attempt to get fans pumped up for the new episodes, which run every Monday at 8 p.m. on VH1.

Tami Roman (left), Shamea Morton (right). (Photos: @tamiroman/Instagram, @shameamorton/Instagram)

“BYE SHAMEA! Girl do not imply I’m coming back or use clips of me to advertise the NEW SEASON of a show I’m not on,” Roman wrote.

She continued, “You can however talk about #TheMsPatShow returning on February 23rd! Please & Thank you. Now go away from me with this Apollo [laughing emoji].”

After seeing Roman’s displeasure at her actions, Morton responded by letting the “Real World” alum know that her post was not meant to offend her.

“I’m sorry sis,” Morton wrote, “You’re just one of my faves and when talking about the most iconic moments of this show, I figured I’d highlight you. But yes, everybody go and support @themspatshow”

Tami Roman responds to Shamea Morton. @shameamorton/Instagram

Morton’s Instagram clip featured an explosive showdown scene between Roman and DJ Duffey during “Basketball Wives” season 5. The ladies were seen vacationing in Portugal, and the relaxing trip went awry after Roman and Duffey’s animosity achieved critical mass.

Instagram publication @its_onsite obtained the interaction between Morton and Roman, and while fans understood Roman’s message, some believed her blunt comment was unnecessary.

“Tami. Calm tf down. She didn’t say you was coming back, she said you were an icon”

“They asked each celebrity to promote the new season and to highlight their favorite basketball wives moment lol it was never implied that she’s coming back”



“I know that’s right Tami! Obviously she doesn’t wanna be connected in anyway to them they did her dirty on that show so I feel her SHE SAID WHAT SHE SAID”

This isn’t the first time Roman has expressed disinterest in returning to the reality TV series. Back in June 2022, the “Haus of Vicious” actress stopped by “Entertainment Tonight” at the MTV Movie & TV Awards and revealed she did not miss being on the show.

“Everybody’s journey is different and I’m not trying to be a basketball wife anymore,” she stated.

For clarity I don’t really want to be on RHOP, but when asked, who wouldn’t want to team up with The Grand Dame @KARENHUGER she’s simply fabulous 💛 #Vh1UNFAITHFUL coming this summer 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 https://t.co/I2xHrQXeJS pic.twitter.com/vXjcimi2p9 — IG: @TamiRoman (@TamiRoman) June 7, 2022

Roman left “Basketball Wives” following the eighth season after feeling “betrayed” by executive producer and former friend Shaunie Henderson, who was then known as Shaunie O’Neal.

In Carlos King’s podcast from July 2022, Roman revealed, “Shaunie and Evelyn started this franchise together, so the loyalty from the production company and executive producers was to them.”

Since her permanent leave of absence, Roman has become the host of the new cheating series “Caught in the Act: Unfaithful” as well as “The Ms. Pat Show,” which premieres Feb. 23 on BET+.