‘It Feels Like It’s My Fault’: ‘LHHATL’ Star Bambi Breaks Down In Emotional Reunion Episode About Lil Scrappy and Momma Dee’s Strained Relationship

Tears were shed during part one of the “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” season 10 reunion.

During a serious segment, cast member and rapper Lil Scrappy discussed his estranged relationship with his mother, Momma Dee.

Scrappy clarified that his issue with Momma Dee stemmed from her intentionally trying to hurt his relationship with wife Bambi and their three children, which prompted Bambi to enter the conversation in tears, feeling at fault.

(From left) Bambi and Lil Scrappy, Momma Dee. (Photos: @adizthebam/Instagram, @therealmommadee/Instagram)

“On one hand it’s like I need to stand up for myself, and on the other hand it’s like I feel responsible for him not having a relationship with his mom right now. It feels like it’s my fault.”



Bambi continued, “It’s very clear how much he loves his mom and how he feels about her.”

Stopping her mid-statement, Scrappy reassured Bambi on how much he loves and respects her despite all the drama going on with his mother.

“Is it clear how much I love you though?” he asked, to which she responded, “Absolutely, like, I wouldn’t be sitting here.

Towards the reunion’s midpoint, Lil Scrappy and Momma Dee finally had a chance to talk face-to-face after not seeing each other for four months.

“Nothing is worth what has happened, nothing. I want to tell my son how much I love him, how much he missed me,” Momma Dee stated.

When asked if he wanted to hug her, Scrappy wasted no time getting up and walking towards Momma Dee, at which she quickly broke down before embracing her son.

Bambi and Momma Dee’s beef began after the 59-year-old shared her son and his wife’s personal issues online, but reached its boiling point after Momma Dee continued a strong relationship with Scrappy’s ex Shay Johnson, a former “Flava of Love” contestant.

In the 27th episode of “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta,” fans saw Scrappy finally connect some of the issues in his marriage to his childhood trauma that he never fully settled.

While at co-star Spice’s celebration, Scrappy told his mother, “You my mama, that’s my wife. I don’t have nobody if y’all ain’t with me. I don’t have nobody … You got to stop, because you don’t have nobody. That should make you support this even more.”

Bambi and Lil Scrappy have been together since the show’s third season and tied the knot in 2017. Through all the turmoil they’ve been through, the couple still managed to go strong, proving their love is one that can’t be broken.