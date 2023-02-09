‘Where is Keyshia Though’: Keyshia Ka’Oir and Gucci Mane Share New Photo with Their Second Baby Together, and Fans Zoom In on Her Face and Hair

Congratulations are in order for Gucci Mane and his wife, Keyshia Ka’Oir, who gave birth to their second child together on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

In a brief but sweet Instagram caption, Ka’Oir welcomed their beautiful daughter to her 7.8 Instagram followers.

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir welcome their second child together, a daughter. (Pictured: @laflare1017/Instagram)

“Our little princess is here! Beautiful & Healthy,” she wrote, “ICELAND KA’OIR DAVIS 2/8/23”



The “Wake Up in the Sky” rapper, whose real name is Radric Delantic Davis, also updated his 16.7 million Instagram fans with their wonderful news.

“Im so thankful that my baby girl is here and she so pretty and healthy,” he shared, “2/8/23 7lbs 2oz ICELAND DAVIS [red hearts] #Daddyprincess [crown].”

Many supporters sent congratulatory messages under both Gucci Mane and Ka’Oir’s Instagrams.

“Congrats Wop, she’s beautiful bruh!” a fan wrote on the 42-year-old rapper’s post.

“Welcome to the world Iceland,” Loni Love wrote under the “Ka’Oir Fitness” creator’s picture.

A few fans also noted how swift this pregnancy journey appeared to be.

“That was quick as hell.”

“She had that baby fast asf ain’t no way that was 9/10 months.”

The Shade Room also shared the photo of Gucci and Ka’Oir with their newborn, where fans left more remarks about the fitness enthusiast’s hair and appearance.

“Where is Keyshia though? That doesn’t look like sis.”

“Damn did she get her hair done in the delivery room!”

“She look so much better without all that makeup.”

The couple’s newest addition arrives three weeks after they announced their child’s gender.

On Jan. 19, Gucci, Ka’Oir, and their son, Ice Davis, all rocked pink outfits for a photo shoot, where they revealed to fans that they were preparing to have a girl.

In September, the two first disclosed that they were expecting in an Instagram video that showed two clips: one being Ka’Oir giving her hubby of nearly six years a positive pregnancy test, and the second clip showing them together at a sonogram appointment.

ICE about to have a lil sister it’s up ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jIfMqOezn8 — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) January 20, 2023

“Let’s Have Another Baby, ICE Needs Somebody to Play With,” Ka’Oir wrote as her caption, which referenced Gucci Mane’s verse from his June 2022 summer hit, “Mrs. Davis.”

A favorite couple for many in the world of hip-hop, Ka’Oir, and Gucci previously have faced backlash from fans who wondered why the couple never post their children from previous relationships.

In 2007, Gucci became a father to his older son, Keitheon, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Sheena Evans. Ka’Oir also has three children of her own — two sons and one daughter.

In a 2017 interview with “The Breakfast Club,” the Jamaican native explained why her children are shaded from the limelight.

“It’s a situation where I’m proud to be a mother, but at the same time I need it to be private,” she explained, “I need them to go to school and to just be children.”

Though they are not often shown, the businesswoman made sure to highlight that all of her children live under the same roof with her and Gucci Mane.

“It’s never a situation where they’re left with my mom, they all live with us. And we have a blended family and we have fun and they’re spoiled and they’re happy,” Ka’Oir shared.