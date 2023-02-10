‘I Wish Sheree Would be Released from These Only Fans Wigs’: Photos of Sheree Whitfield and Cynthia Bailey Have Fans Focusing on Their Hair

***’Sheree? I Thought That Was Kim’: Fans Do a Double Take at Sheree Whitfield’s Hairstyle After New Photo with Cynthia Bailey Drops

A recent photo of former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” castmates Cynthia Bailey and Sheree Whitfield has fans zooming in on their hair.

Bailey uploaded a photo of her and her reality TV sister that showed them posing against a wall filled with roses with a large knife hanging upside down.

Sheree Whitfield (right) and Cynthia Bailey (left) (Pictured: @cynthiabailey/Instagram).

In the photo, fans can see Bailey wearing a black long-sleeved dress, black heels, and a honey-blond bob wig.

Whitfield also wore a black dress, however, hers was strapless and had a slit going up the thigh.

The fitness mogul matched her dark ensemble with closed-toe black heels. She also made sure to bring out a pop of color by rocking a half-up/half-down blond ponytail with bangs.

“OUCH [knife emojis] @shereewhitfield,” Bailey captioned their photo.

Their stylish picture received over 16,000 likes on Instagram and over 300 comments.

“Cynthia you just keep getting finer & Sheree looks amazing”



“Oh y’all EATING this season, huh?”



“Oh yeah y’all cutting up”



While many admired the duo’s looks, some fans felt obligated to share their dislike for Whitfield’s hairstyle.

“I don’t like that wig on #ShereeWhitfield”



“That’s Sheree? I thought that was Lisa Gastineau”



“Sheree? I thought that was Kim!”

“I wish Sheree would be released from these Only Fans wigs”

The audience’s reaction to Whitfield’s new hairdo may come as a shock to some because she’s usually praised for her physical appearance.

A few days ago, the 53-year-old faced criticism after she chose to wear a long-sleeved one-piece to a red-carpet event for Upscale magazine.

Whitfield came to the event in support of her rumored boo, “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt, after he made the cover of the magazine.

While Holt wore an all-black turtleneck and slacks paired with a white tuxedo, Whitfield stunted in a black jumpsuit that fans considered to be “too relaxed” for that type of event.

“This was too casual of a look for the event in my opinion”



“While her look is cute, I’m disappointed that this is the event she chose to wear it to”



“She should’ve matched his fly”

Fans also haven’t let Whitfield make a mistake ever since they accused her of selling items on her website “She By Sheree” that were similar to cheaper fast-fashion site Shein.

In an interview in September 2022, Whitfield addressed the allegations and explained that she shops at the same production private label as Shein.

“I’m not designing everything,” she expressed.

Whitfield launched her highly anticipated clothing line during the season-14 finale of ‘RHOA,’ which premiered at the beginning of September.